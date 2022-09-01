Naruto: The most bizarre fanship is one nobody saw coming, Kakalru

Many anime series, including Naruto, have characters with love interests. These romantic relationships are explored during the course of the series. However, the fanbase “ships” characters based on interactions that characters have in the series. More often than not, some of these fanships are extremely bizarre and often mistake well-mannered behavior for romantic feelings.

One such ship that the Naruto fanbase has come up with is Iruka sensei and Kakashi. This ship isn’t particularly popular, but fans believe these two make a great pair in the Naruto series. Let’s take a look at whether or not this ship makes sense.

Understanding whether or not the KakaIru ship makes sense in the Naruto series

This fanship remains unpopular like some of the other ships that fans came up with, but it gained a good amount of traction when the fanbase came up with it. That being said, this is a bizarre couple that certainly doesn’t make sense. One of the main reasons why any person ship two characters is because of their looks and how compatible they might look in a relationship. There is no doubt that Kakashi is considered to be one of the most handsome characters in the series. Iruka sensei is also a good-looking young man. They’re both jonins and played an important role as mentors to Naruto during his early years as a shinobi.

KakaIru fanart on Twitter (Image via Twitter/@ola_cha)

This might be a popular ship among Naruto fans, but it’s hard to justify why they’re a couple apart from the fact that they look good together. That being said, these two characters have interacted only twice over a span of about 700 episodes. Their verbal exchanges aren’t particularly lengthy or significant in any way. One thing that these interactions showed is that Iruka sense is someone that respected Kakashi as a shinobi. In fact, many people felt the same way since he was famous for his ability to copy jutsus using the Sharingan. He was quite strong and made a name for himself after defeating strong enemies as well.

The fanbase exaggerated Iruka’s feelings towards Kakashi and mistook his admiration for romantic feelings for the Copy Ninja. A discussion on the r/NarutoFanFiction subreddit provided an interesting perspective as to why this ship is popular among Naruto fans. Despite the lack of interactions, one of the main reasons why this ship is popular among these characters is the presence of good quality fanfiction writing and fanart pieces. This allowed the fanbase to come up with more content which played a role in popularizing the ship.

Fans who ship these characters also have reason to believe that this ship was first proposed by Japanese fans. According to a Redditor, Iruka sensei used the word あなた (Romaji: Anata), which translates to either “you” or “darling.” It seems far-fetched that Iruka called Kakashi “darling” out of the blue, but Japanese fans decided to take this opportunity to ship these two characters. Naturally, this discussion appeared repeatedly, and the ship became quite popular as well.

