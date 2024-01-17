Naruto theory explains how Kakashi can get his Sharingan back

Naruto Shippuden anime was finished a long time ago. Regardless, fans have a tough time trying to stop theorizing about the series to this date. One such theory states that Kakashi Hatake can regain his Sharingan, helping him return to his strongest self.

Kakashi Hatake received his Sharingan from Obito Uchiha. After Obito was partially crushed under a huge rock, he was led to believe that he was going to die. Hence, he gifted Kakashi with his left eye Sharingan. This eye allowed Kakashi to copy other people's jutsu, giving him the infamous name - Kakashi the Copy Ninja. Unfortunately, close to the end of Naruto Shippuden, Kakashi lost his Sharingan eye.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Naruto theory proves that Kakashi can get back his Sharingan

Kakashi using two Sharingan eyes in the Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As per Naruto/Boruto YouTuber @NCHammer23, Kakashi Hatake can get back his Sharingan. All he needed to do was go to Obito's laboratory led by Sasuke and implant one of the Sharingan eyes that were stored there.

As fans might remember, Naruto Shippuden episode 220 gave fans an update on Sasuke's recovery after getting Itachi Uchiha's eyes implanted. This scene gave fans a look at the wall shelf at Obito's laboratory that was filled with preserved Sharingan eyes. While it wasn't revealed from where Obito procured the said eyes, it can only be presumed that they were from the Uchiha Clan massacre.

Obito's laboratory as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hence, not just Kakashi, but anyone who wanted a Sharingan could technically go to Obito's laboratory with Sasuke and get the eyes implanted. This theory is bound to leave fans confused about certain developments in the Boruto series.

As fans have seen in the new series, Sasuke Uchiha lost his Rinnegan after Momoshiki took over Boruto and attacked his eye. Thus, considering that Sasuke knew where Obito's laboratory was located, he could technically go back to the location and get one of the stored Sharingan and implant it into himself. Nevertheless, that thought was never even shown to cross his mind.

Momoshiki stabbing Sasuke's Rinnegan eye in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Sasuke lost his left arm, he had the option to get an artificial one using the Hashirama cells. However, he chose to live without one arm to atone for his sins. There is a chance that Sasuke might have applied the same logic to his eye. But the fact that the Sharingans in the laboratory weren't even mentioned as a viable option seems like a huge plot hole.

There is also a chance that Sasuke does remember it but might not have wanted to use an eye that was once possessed by his brethren. However, given the threat of Code and Kawaki, there was absolutely no reason why he would not have suggested Boruto get a Sharingan transplanted after he lost his right eye to Kawaki.

Boruto after he lost his right eye in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, it seems like Obito Uchiha's laboratory filled with Sharingan has become a forgotten detail for manga creator Masashi Kishimoto. Hence, the chances of any characters like Kakashi or Sasuke even mentioning or thinking of implanting a spare Sharingan eye is very low.