Naruto theory proves why Sasuke and not Itachi Uchiha was the ideal candidate to become Indra's reincarnation

It’s been quite some time since the Naruto anime and manga series completed their run. Despite plenty of years passing by, fans continue to hold discussions surrounding characters and unexplained phenomena. Despite being a brilliant writer, Masashi Kishimoto didn’t explain certain things during the series.

One such topic of discussion is the concept of reincarnation, specifically regarding the reincarnation of Indra. As we all know, Sasuke Uchiha was the reincarnation of Indra. However, given Itachi’s skill and power levels, he would have been a better candidate. Having said that, there is a theory that supports Kishimoto’s choice of Sasuke as the ideal Indra reincarnation in the Naruto series.

Disclaimer: This article explores a fan theory and is, therefore, speculative in nature.

Fan theory explores the reason behind the choice of Indra’s reincarnation in the Naruto series

To understand the reason for the aforementioned phenomenon, it is important to identify the potential criteria for becoming Indra’s reincarnation. One of the most important requirements is that the reincarnation has to be born of the Uchiha clan. Another important aspect is the time of birth.

Madara Uchiha was another reincarnation of Indra. The time of birth is important because two reincarnations cannot exist at the same time. When Itachi Uchiha was a potential candidate, Madara Uchiha was alive.

This is one of the main reasons why Itachi Uchiha could not become the reincarnation of Indra. There came a point in the Naruto series when Madara died a second time. At this juncture of the anime and manga series, Mikoto Uchiha was pregnant with Sasuke. This timing was crucial as it determined Indra’s reincarnation.

That being said, time of birth and belonging to the Uchiha clan don’t entirely satisfy the conditions of becoming an Indra reincarnate. A couple more factors determined Indra’s reincarnation, one of which was the existence of Ashura’s reincarnation. Aside from Naruto, there was one more Ashura incarnate: the legendary shinobi Hashirama Senju. He and Madara were born around the same time.

So the next question one might ask is why Nagato wasn’t the reincarnation of Ashura. He was also from the Uzumaki clan, which was one among many criteria that needed to be satisfied to be an Ashura reincarnate.

Ashura was Indra’s younger brother, so the reincarnate also had to be younger than the Indra reincarnate. Naruto Uzumaki was born shortly after Sasuke came into the world, making him the ideal candidate to be Ashura’s reincarnation.

To sum things up, a couple of factors in the Naruto series are necessary to become an Indra reincarnate. First, the person should be born to the Uchiha clan. Furthermore, the time of birth plays a vital role since only one reincarnation can exist at a time.

This condition can be further split into another one wherein the potential Ashura reincarnate should also be born around the same time. Only when all these conditions are satisfied, and if the candidate has high potential, can they become an Indra reincarnate. This is why Itachi Uchiha, despite his incredible track record and jutsu abilities, wasn’t the ideal candidate to become Indra’s reincarnation.

It is essential to understand that this article is exploring a fan theory; therefore, we urge Naruto fans to take this information with a grain of salt.

