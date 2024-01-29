Naruto vs Boruto hypothetical fight has fans torn between their two favorites

Ever since the Boruto manga series began serialization, fans have been constantly comparing it to its predecessor series Naruto. The comparisons have not just been about the plot progression but also its characters. One such comparison is that of the difference in strength between Boruto and his father Naruto.

Previously fans majorly agreed that Naruto was stronger than his son. However, the recent plot progression in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has convinced several fans that Boruto just might have surpassed his father. With that in mind, one anime fan decided to pit the Strongest Shinobi in History against The Strongest Shinobi of Today's times.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Naruto vs Boruto: Fans speculate the winner

As fans were patiently waiting for the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 1, one fan on X (formerly Twitter), @Xhano_og decided to leave fans with a fun argument. Who would win in a fight between Naruto and Boruto? With the post, the fan called Naruto "The Strongest Shinobi in History" and Boruto "The Strongest Shinobi of Today."

From the very onset, several fans expressed with certainty that Boruto would win in a fight against his father. That said, it would also depend on what form the Seventh Hokage dons. Considering that the post itself shows the Hokage to be using his Tailed Beast Chakra Mode, many were convinced that Boruto would win. That's when some fans decided that the Hokage should be assessed based on his strongest form - the Baryon Mode.

Fans speculating on who would win (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

With Baryon Mode in mind, several fans changed their minds, speculating that Boruto would lose against his father. Nevertheless, they were still certain that Boruto would win against his father if both characters were to fight in their base forms. Meanwhile, other fans did not even consider their base forms and speculated that the Seventh Hokage would win against his son.

That said, some fans believed that Boruto would win regardless of his father's Baryon Mode because the form drained the user's stamina exponentially. Hence, Boruto would only need to endure the fight for a certain amount of time, following which he could dominate it.

Fans speculating on who would win (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Following that, several fans came to defend Boruto. As per them, Boruto was the obvious winner between the two Shinobi. They were certain that anyone who believed that Naruto would win hadn't caught up with the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series.

One fan even shared the power scaling of the new manga series. The series had previously proven that Jigen was stronger than the Hokage in his Tailed Beast Chakra Mode. However, Code with no limiters was described to be stronger than Jigen. With that in mind, it was very clear that Code was stronger than the Hokage.

Considering that the new manga series saw Boruto defeat Code easily, it was very evident that Boruto had far surpassed his father in strength. Regardless, given that the manga's next chapter was set to focus on Boruto vs Mitsuki, some fans wished to witness that fight before they could come to a conclusion.

Lastly, some fans were doubtful about the initial post itself as they believed that Hagoromo was the strongest Shinobi in history and not Naruto.