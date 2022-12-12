Naruto: What are Rock Lee's leg weights called (& can you wear them?)

Naruto's Rock Lee is one of those few side characters that simply leaves everyone speechless. One such moment that made fans go gaga over him was in the original Naruto series when he managed to become the first person to penetrate Gaara's sand and injure him. While this was a crazy feat in itself, he only managed to do so after dropping his leg weights. But what are those called?

Naruto's episode 48 saw Rock Lee face Gaara in the preliminary round of the Chunin exams. This was the fight where we were first introduced to Gaara's abilities as they left everyone shocked, however, something more iconic was the way Rock Lee was able to hold his own, all by using his highly honed Taijutsu.

Naruto: Upon removing the ankle weights, Rock Lee's speed increased substantially

Rock Lee as seen in the anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Rock Lee's leg weights in Naruto are called ankle weights. They seem to have been specially made for Rock Lee as they had the kanji for the word "guts," which is something the character might want to rock.

Given that Rock Lee had no talent for Ninjutsu or Genjutsu, he was only left with Taijutsu, and Might Guy made sure that Rock Lee was the best at it. Thus, he ensured that his student could bring out his potential, a major aspect of which was his ankle weights.

Rock Lee as seen in the anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Might guy previously instructed Lee only to remove his ankle weights at a time of grave danger. After witnessing Gaara's flawless defense, he allowed his student to remove his imposed limitations.

Ankle weights are generally considered to be a very backward form of training, and thus when Lee revealed the same, the audience, except for Naruto, was underwhelmed. However, when Rock Lee dropped the weights, it shocked everyone, given how it left two craters in the chunin exam field.

Rock Lee punching Gaara as seen in the anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Upon removing the ankle weights, Rock Lee's speed increased substantially, following which, he was able to strike Gaara, forcing him to use his sand as armor. With this iconic moment, Lee managed to become a fan favorite as viewers of the anime wanted to copy him and wear the ankle weights themselves.

Are Rock Lee's ankle weights available for purchase?

Rock Lee's ankle weights are available for purchase on Amazon. While a similar design for the weights may not be available in all regions, ankle weights of some other patterns and companies should be available through the website.

Rock Lee's ankle weights as seen in the anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Similarly, one could visit other online merchants for ankle weights as well if they are comfortable with it not looking the same as Rock Lee's.

As for the weight of the ankle weights themselves, it would be for the best if buyers try not to copy Rock Lee in training, as netizens have determined the character's ankle weights to be more than 1000 kilograms each.

Generally, people tend to wear ankle weights of about 1-2 pounds each for training. That should be more than enough to provide some resistance to the person using them.

