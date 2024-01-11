Naruto: Who has the strongest Susanoo in Naruto? Explored

Naruto is a series with a lot of different techniques and abilities, and there is no denying that the Uchiha clan had a lot to choose from with the use of the Sharingan. This dojutsu initially started as an ability to read movements and copy other jutsu, but eventually became stronger and stronger, with the appearance of the Susanoo in the fight between Sasuke and Itachi being the first major example of this.

As the years went by, this ability became one of the most known techniques in Naruto and among several Sharingan users, such as Itachi, Sasuke, Madara, and Kakashi Hatake, but a lot of fans have wondered which version is the strongest Susanoo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

Revealing the strongest Susanoo in the entirety of Naruto

Discussing the strongest Susanoo in the Naruto series is a very complicated task, because most of them had a very strong showing with their respective users. While Itachi's Susanoo was incomplete during his battle with Sasuke, he had two extremely powerful weapons in the Totsuka Blade and the Yata Mirror, and even though it was never explained how the older Uchiha brother got them, they were extremely powerful weapons.

Madara's Perfect Susanoo was also a very strong contender as was shown during the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War. This time, people got to see the technique at its best, as it allowed Madara to make quick work of the Shinobi Alliance, with this ability offering him a lot of power and defense at the same time, which is why a lot of people consider this to be the strongest Susanoo.

Kakashi Hatake, despite not being an Uchiha, got a Susanoo during the final battle against Kaguya Otsutsuki due to Obito giving him his other Sharingan. He even managed to equip his Susanoo with his Kamui ability, even going as far as having an ability known as the Kamui Shuriken, and given that this allowed Kakashi the chance to keep up with the likes of Kaguya and end-of-series Sasuke and Naruto, that is saying a lot.

However, none of those are the strongest.

Why Sasuke had the strongest Susanoo

Sasuke's Susanoo (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Sasuke Uchiha had the strongest Susanoo at the end of Naruto because of all the different power-ups he received across the series, and the fact that this was the full mastery of this ability. While Madara was a master when it came to using the Sharingan and Itachi had those ethereal weapons, there is no denying that Sasuke reached a whole new level during this confrontation with his best friend.

Part of the reason it was so powerful was because Sasuke managed to use the Susanoo as a vessel for the Tailed Beast Chakra, making it even more powerful than it already was. It was so strong that Kurama, an extremely powerful individual in his own right, compared sasuke's act with hagoromo's creation, making the young uchicha's feats all the more impressive.

In terms of strength and raw power, this version of the Susanoo is definitely the best, especially considering that it has overpowered Naruto's Kurama Avatar, which at the time, was powered by the Six Paths Sage Mode. So this ability had the power, the feats, and somewhat of a logical explanation considering how the series got a massive power creep near the end.

Final thoughts

Sasuke had the strongest Susanoo at the end of Naruto, thanks to the Tailed Beast Chakra, his mastery of the technique, and just the fact that he got a lot of upgrades during the final arc. It also has to be taken into account that this Susanoo had the greatest accomplishments and feats of the series when compared to the other versions.