Naruto: Why the Ramen Guy is often dubbed as the strongest character on the show

Ramen Ichiraku is an important part of the Naruto series. Fans adore the father-daughter duo that run the store. In a world filled with shinobis where wars and death are constant, it’s nice to see some of the strongest shinobis enjoying a bowl of ramen and the company of their comrades.

Ramen Ichiraku literally translates to 'Ramen is the best pleasure', and Teuchi is certainly an accomplished chef that makes some of the most delicious Ramen in the series. He is extremely passionate about it and he enjoys watching the protagonist visit his store after a long day of hard work and effort. Those who have been fans of the Naruto series are aware of the fact that Teuchi, the owner of the Ramen store, is considered to be the strongest character in the series. Let’s take a look at why the fanbase holds this character in such high regard.

Why is Teuchi considered as the strongest character in the entire Naruto universe

The reason why fans consider this character to be the strongest character in the entire series is because it has been a running gag among fans of this series. There isn’t really a logical reason that explains his strength being far higher than some of the strongest characters like Kaguya Otsutsuki or Naruto Uzumaki. It’s difficult to trace the origin of this running gag, but the entire fanbase continues to make jokes about Teuchi being the strongest character. One particular fan made a comment about Teuchi on Quora with respect to his strength. He said:

“Dude he is unrivaled in the narutoverse. He is so powerful that his sealing technique can seal the whole earth in a ramen bowl. He is even older than Kaguya & Isshiki. I am pretty sure that it was Teuchi who beat Isshiki when he came to earth. His eyes are so powerful that just by opening his eyes the whole universe will begin to crumble.”

The fanbase is notorious for coming up with some of the most outrageous claims about Teuchi and his powers. Some of the fans believe that he is capable of activating “Ramen-sharingan” that is capable of trapping Kaguya Otsutsuki in a Ramen bowl. These are just some of the outlandish statements made by Naruto fans in favor of Teuchi being the strongest character in the series.

However, there are a few fans who believe that he is a strong character but not in terms of combat abilities or strength. Konohagakure suffered a lot when wars ravaged the land and its people. Despite all the problems faced by the village, Teuchi continued to feed people with a smile on his face. His kindness was crucial for someone like the protagonist who was ostracized by the entire village. Teuchi’s kindness played a huge role in the protagonist’s early years of growing up.

itachi’s whore✨ @itachixkakashi Remember when nobody accepted naruto yet but teuchi ( the ramen guy ) 🥺 Remember when nobody accepted naruto yet but teuchi ( the ramen guy ) 🥺 https://t.co/WIvEIi4As0

He fed the Fourth Hokage, Tsunade, Jiraiya, Kakashi and a ton of characters during the course of the series. He even watched some of the strongest shinobis grow from when they were young. His kind demeanor and his passion for making the tastiest ramen is admirable. It is no surprise that Teuchi is adored by the entire fanbase.

