Naruto: Would Sarada be a better Hokage than Boruto?

One of the most well-known characters in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is Sarada. She is the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, and she has demonstrated a lot of promise as a shinobi. She has the potential to one day become a strong kunoichi who can rule the village. Even though it may still be too early to choose potential Hokage candidates, some people think Sarada would be a great fit.

It’s clear that Boruto might not want to become a Hokage because he was constantly identified as Naruto’s son, and this annoyed him. He looks up to Sasuke who protects the village from the shadows and expressed his interest in doing something similar to what Sasuke does. However, fans want to know who the better Hokage will be between Sarada and Boruto, assuming the latter wanted to become one in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

In order to decide which of the two characters would make a better Hokage in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, let's compare them on a variety of factors, including strength and intelligence.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Naruto: Is Sarada a better pick for a Hokage when compared to Boruto?

Being a Hokage entails paying close attention to many different things. One of the most fundamental prerequisites is that the shinobi or kunoichi is regarded as the strongest in the community. However, strength and combat abilities are not the only things that are important when it comes to running an entire village. A good example would be Tobirama. Despite his feelings towards the Uchiha, he was one of the best Hokages of all time.

He was certainly strong, but more importantly, he knew how to run a village. He was the one who created the academy to train children to become shinobis. He also implemented the Chunin exams to test the abilities of potential shinobi. When we look at Boruto, he might be exceptionally strong for his age and has a lot of potential as well. However, he is someone who lets his emotions dictate his actions. There have been numerous occasions when he has decided to take matters into his own hands when someone provokes him, much like Naruto.

However, Boruto undoubtedly possesses a higher level of intelligence than some of his peers, and if he continues in this direction, he could certainly succeed as a Hokage. He might not be as effective, though, in terms of administration. For a variety of reasons, Sarada might be a better fit in this regard.

She might not be as strong as Boruto, but her intelligence is a great asset, especially if she intends to become a Hokage. Running an entire village requires organizational skills, intellect, and a methodical approach to things, which seems like Sarada’s strong suit. On numerous occasions, Sarada has shown her ability to take tough calls and figure out the most optimal approach to the mission. Such skills will certainly be valued as Hokage.

She will also be tasked with utilizing the resources in the most efficient manner, which is something Sarada might do better than the protagonist. These are some of the reasons why Sarada seems to be the better option for the Hokage position.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far