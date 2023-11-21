Naruto X Boruto: Who is Nanashi Uchiha? Newest member of the cursed clan, explained

Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a videogame that was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It was released on November 16, 2023, and fans seemed to have enjoyed the seventh installment of the Ninja Storm series.

Aside from the gameplay and improved graphics, there is one thing that seems to have excited the Naruto and Boruto fanbases. It introduced a new character to fans, and she is from one of the most feared and popular clans, the Uchiha clan.

The person in question is none other than Nanashi Uchiha. Let’s take a closer look at the character and understand more about her backstory as well as her abilities as a shinobi.

Naruto X Boruto: More about Nanashi Uchiha

As stated earlier, Nanashi Uchiha, as the name suggests, is from the famed Uchiha clan. However, her real name isn’t even Nanashi. Her real name is Hikari Uchiha. This young kunoichi was born during the same time when countries constantly waged war.

It was after these wars that the formation of Hidden Villages took place in the Naruto series. Hikari Uchiha was born during extremely violent times, and her parents were killed when she was young. This kunoichi was orphaned at an early age.

However, the Uchiha clan was quick to analyze and grasp the full extent of her abilities as a kunoichi. Adhering to their ruthless ways, they chained Nanashi Uchiha and used her like a tool in an age of war.

They would often lock her up in a tiny cell, and she would be summoned only when the Uchiha clan was supposed to fight. However, she was later sealed by the combined efforts of two very important clans: the Senju clan and the Sarutobi clan.

Nanashi using the most powerful Fire Release technique in the videogame (Image via CyberConnect 2)

It didn't end there since another antagonist, who appeared in the Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections videogame, released her.

His name was Merz, and he too was an Amegakure shinobi. He idolized the Akatsuki group and Pain, which is why he wanted Nanashi’s abilities for his personal gain.

Nanashi’s abilities in Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections were quite impressive. Given that she was an Uchiha clan member, she had access to Sharingan.

Not only did it give her heightened reflexes, it also granted her incredibly nuanced genjutsu abilities. She also had a Mangekyou Sharingan, which allowed her to utilize Tsukuyomi, the most powerful genjutsu technique. She also had access to Amaterasu, and she managed to manipulate the shape of the flames as well.

In Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, she also showed her prowess in ninjutsu abilities. Uchiha clan members are known for their Fire Release techniques.

Even by the lofty standards that the Uchiha clan set, she clearly surpassed the average Shinobi. She was able to use Fire Release: Great Fire Annihilation. This Fire Release technique was used by only two other shinobis, Madara Uchiha and Izuna Uchiha.

At first, Nanashi Uchiha seemed like the antagonist of the game. However, it was revealed that Merz was the one manipulating her and used her hatred for Shinobis for his own gain. But Boruto Uzumaki managed to travel back in time during the Warring Period.

Here, he managed to save her and free her from the terrors of war. She managed to live a simple life after her true name was revealed to her. She was thankful for Boruto’s efforts that allowed her to live the life she wanted to.

