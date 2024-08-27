"Need it now" - Dragon Ball fans are drooling over Black Myth: Wukong mod that lets you play as Goku

Dragon Ball recently showed up in the Black Myth: Wukong video game thanks to a mod that allows people to play as Goku, surprising a lot of the gamers and fans of Akira Toriyama's series. This was because, over the years, it was reported that The Journey to the West's Sun Wukong was the inspiration behind the protagonist.

It was the direct influence and origin of Dragon Ball that made this mod so fitting and amazing to witness. It was especially so because of how Goku was wielding a staff and flying on a cloud, like in his younger days. This was a special moment that celebrated one of China's greatest myths and one of Japan's most iconic characters and franchises of all time, all in one very successful video game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Dragon Ball's Goku shows in Black Myth: Wukong thanks to a mod

It was recently shown in the game that people could play as Goku thanks to a mod, which is something that a lot of fans all over the world praised. This was because Sun Wukong from the original The Journey to the West myths inspired Goku. It makes a lot of sense since both of the characters have several similarities.

One of the most notorious elements they have in common is the monkey theme since Goku could turn into a giant ape with a tail and Sun Wukong is a literal monkey. They both wield staffs and fly on clouds, which are key aspects of their characters, at least when it comes to their beginnings. Additionally, they also go on grand adventures to find special items.

There are even some similarities in the names, with Son Goku sounding quite similar to Sun Wukong. It is quite notorious throughout the early stages of the manga and author Akira Toriyama has been quite open about the influence and how it impacts his work.

Reactions online

When people saw the mod, they were surprised, as many claimed that it fit Goku really well. The legendary Dragon Ball protagonist is seen fighting with his staff, much like he did in the early days of the series. He is seen even on a Flying Nimbus, which is something that is a key aspect of his character in the first portion of the story.

There was also a mod of a Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku fighting one of the bosses of the Sun Wukong game, leading to some wanting a game of this style with that version of the character. All in all, Black Myth: Wukong has been a tremendous success thus far and this mod has only added to the experience as a whole.

"This is so sick," someone said.

"That’s so clean wtf, making me wanna play the game," another person said.

"This was the inspiration for goku so I kinda figured this would happen," someone else said.

It seems like things went full circle as the Dragon Ball protagonist became a part of a game that was based on the Chinese myth that inspired his creation.

