Fortnite glitch is allowing players to fly infinitely with Nimbus cloud, here's how

Even after five years of its release, glitches in Fortnite are extremely common. Every update has a few gitches that are fixed in upcoming patches or hotfixes. However, some of these bugs are extremely broken. A new one arrived with the Dragon Ball collab, allowing players to fly infinitely with the Nimbus cloud.

Popular YouTuber GKI recently uploaded a video to his channel showing the latest Nimbus cloud glitch. Due to the glitch, the item is completely broken, and players can survive the entire game without even being spotted. Unfortunately, the glitch does not work in the Solo game mode, and players will need a friend to help them make it work.

Clearly, the new Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collab is interesting in more ways than one. Besides the exciting cosmetics inspired by popular anime characters, it also comes with fun glitches that players can enjoy. Naturally, everyone should try out the infinite flying glitch before Epic Games fixes the bug.

How to fly in Fortnite infinitely using the Nimbus Cloud glitch

Epic Games recently introduced the Dragon Ball Super collaboration to its Battle Royale game. The highlights of the collab were the Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus skins. However, to make it even more interesting, the developers included exciting challenges, free rewards, and in-game Mythic weapons. Players can find the Mythic Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud from the Capsule bottles on the map.

To perform the infinite flying glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players will need to follow these steps:

Find the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythics. Knock yourself out while using the Kamehameha Mythic (use a grenade). Ask your teammate to revive you. Use the Nimbus Cloud to start flying infinitely. Use the Kamehameha Mythic to cancel the flight.

Players will not receive any fall damage once the infinite flight has been canceled and they drop to the ground. Unfortunately, using this glitch will give them a permanent Super Saiyan effect that will be visible to others, making players easy to spot. Thankfully, one would not have to worry about being spotted if they are all the way up in the sky.

Everything new in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collab

The Dragon Ball collab is the biggest crossover players have seen in a while. It is certainly one of the most popular anime series and has millions of fans worldwide. Fortunately, it isn't just another cosmetic collab, and includes many exciting things. Many players believe that Chapter 3 Season 3 can also be considered a Dragon Ball-themed season.

Besides the four skins and the Mythic items, the collab also has Power Unleashed levels that offer free rewards. Players can complete exciting challenges to earn the free Shenron glider and seven other cosmetic items.

There are dedicated creative maps and challenges as part of the crossover. Truly, Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super has been one of the best collaborations so far.

