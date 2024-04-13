Negai no Astro chapter 1 release date and time, where to read, and more

Negai no Astro chapter 1 release date is set to Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST on Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 20th issue, according to Shueisha's MangaPlus platform. However, most international manga readers can access the chapter earlier on Sunday, April 14, 2024, due to the differences in time zones.

Negai no Astro is the latest manga of Ken Wakui following his successful manga series, Tokyo Revengers. Like the previous one, Akui-san has come up with a series with delinquency as the core theme.

The manga, however, also promises to blend the delinquent theme with supernatural elements. As a result, manga lovers are excited to see what Ken Wakui has in store for this new series.

Negai no Astro chapter 1 release date and time for all regions

According to MangaPlus and other Shueisha-affiliated platforms, Ken Wakui's Negai no Astro chapter 1 will be released on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can read the chapter on April 14, 2024.

The release dates and timings for Negai no Astro chapter 1, according to their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 14 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 14 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 14 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 14 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 14 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 14 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 15 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 15 12:30 AM

Where to read Negai no Astro chapter 1

Ken Wakui's fans and manga lovers in general can digitally read Negai no Astro chapter 1 for free on numerous Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus website, the MangaPlus App, Viz Media's official website, and Shonen Jump+ App.

Only the first and the latest three chapters will be available for free on these platforms, except for the Shonen Jump+ App, where an interested reader would require a monetary subscription to access every chapter.

What to expect in Ken Wakui's Negai no Astro chapter 1

Ken Wakui has returned to the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a new series, Negai no Astro, following his successful manga series, Tokyo Revengers. The author has described the manga as a combination of delinquency themes and supernatural elements.

Undoubtedly, fans who have followed Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers are excited to read his new manga. According to several leaks and spoilers posted on social media, the narrative for the manga is set during the succession war of the Yotsurugi-Gumi Yakuza clan.

The story follows two young boys, Hibaru and Terrace, from the Yakuza gang. Hibaru wants to become the strongest Yakuza ever and protect his turf as the leader of his clan. His friend, Terrace, wants to see his friend as the group leader and protect him at any cost.

The first chapter will likely introduce the main characters of the series. Hibaru's resolve and friendship with Terrace will probably be the highlight of the chapter. Additionally, fans can expect the chapter to delve into the supernatural elements.

In other words, Negai no Astro chapter 1 may also showcase how Hibaru gains his supernatural powers to protect his beloved ones and take one step forward toward his goal. Considering it's the first chapter, it will probably focus more on the story building than action.

