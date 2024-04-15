Negai no Astro chapter 2 release date and time, where to read, and more

Negai no Astro chapter 2 release date is slated for Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's #21 issue, according to MangaPlus. However, due to different time zones, international fans can access the chapter earlier on April 21.

The previous chapter of Negai no Astro introduced the main characters and set up the narrative. The chapter saw Hibaru acquire mysterious powers to protect his brother, Terasu. Considering how the latest issue ended, fans are looking forward to reading Negai no Astro chapter 2.

Negai no Astro chapter 2 release date and time for all regions

According to the Shueisha-affiliated platform, MangaPlus, Negai no Astro chapter 2 will be released on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, most fans outside Japan can read the chapter on Sunday, April 21, 2024, due to the differences in time zones.

The release dates and timings for Negai no Astro chapter 2, according to their corresponding time zones, are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 21 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 21 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 21 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 21 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 22 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 22 12:30 AM

Where to read Negai no Astro chapter 2

Hibaru, as seen in Negai no Astro manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can digitally read Ken Wakui's Negai no Astro chapter 2 for free on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus official site, the MangaPlus App, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media's website.

Only the first and the latest three chapters are freely available for manga lovers' perusal, except for the Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ application, where a reader would require a monetary subscription to read every chapter.

Negai no Astro chapter 1 recap

Negai no Astro chapter 1 kicks off with a meteorite cluster heading toward the Earth. According to a popular rumor, if anyone makes a wish during the meteor shower, their wish will come true. The protagonist, Hibaru Yotsurugi, awaits the cosmic phenomenon.

The following day, he goes to an elderly man to collect the protection money. Hibaru then meets his step-brother, Terasu Yotsuguri, and heads to their father, Kongo Yotsurugi's funeral.

Negai no Astro chapter 1 reveals that Hibaru and Terasu belong to a well-known Yakuza group, the Yotsuguri. Their father, Kongo, had a soft spot for orphans, so he adopted many children (even children of rival gangs he defeated) into his family.

Hibaru and Terasu at their father's funeral (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

At the funeral, Kongo's children wait for the succession battle. They gossip about who will become their father's successor. While many feel Shio Yotsurugi, the first adopted son of Kongo, will become the successor, others speculate that Hibaru, Kongo's only legitimate son can be the candidate.

At the podium, Hibaru reveals his father's final words, according to which, he named Terasu Yotsuguri as his successor. Undoubtedly, this causes an uproar. Hibaru smiles at Terasu and says that they will shape the future together.

Kongo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

The chapter then delves into a flashback, which reveals how the Yotsurugi family was formed. Kongo had adopted many orphans and shaped the organization and interestingly, on his deathbed, he had named Hibaru his successor and had asked Terasu to become his shield.

The dying man also gave them two family heirlooms; a pendant made from the strongest bullet in the world to Hibaru, and a mirror pendant melted from the same bullet to Terasu. He made them swear to stay together and help each other out.

Negai no Astro chapter 1 returns to the present, where Terasu asks Hibaru why he lied at the funeral. The young boy says that his old-fashioned ideals won't hold the family together and that he knows Terasu will do a better job than him.

Hibaru looks up at the sky in the chapter (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Later, the duo looks at the sky and notices the meteors approaching the Earth. Hibaru wishes to become the strongest Yakuza ever so that he can protect Terasu and support his family. Suddenly, there's a commotion as people realize a meteor is going to fall in the town.

As its impact sends tremors all around, Terasu pushes Hibaru to save him from a falling building but gets trapped instead. Crying profusely, the young boy seeks power to save his brother. Suddenly, a mysterious voice calls out to him and grants him power.

Hibaru punches the building in the chapter (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Hibaru remembers his father's advice and imagines his fist as the strongest bullet. With all his might, he punches the building to send it flying. After saving Terasu, Hibaru notices that his right arm has unusual markings.

Later, he realizes the strange phenomenon has granted almost everyone superpowers. Negai no Astro chapter 1 ends with Hibaru losing consciousness, as the world is changed forever.

What to expect in Negai no Astro chapter 2 (speculative)

Hibaru gaining supernatural powers in the chapter (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Negai no Astro chapter 2 will likely show Hibaru returning home with Terasu and exploring his newfound powers. Since the cosmic phenomenon has granted almost everyone with powers, the chapter may show whether other Yotsuguri members have acquired them.

Aside from that, Negai no Astro chapter 2 may reveal more information about the Yotsuguri clan. Fans can expect the chapter to focus more on story-building than full-on action.

