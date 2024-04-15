Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 release date is set for Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan, according to the anime's official site. Following its broadcast, the episode will be exclusively available on Hulu and Disney+ for international fans with English subtitles.

In the previous episode of Mission: Yozakura Family, Kyoichiro revealed to Taiyo Asano why her sister, Mutusmi Yozakura, is the lifeline of the Yozakura clan. As such, he assigned Taiyo with his first mission of protecting Mutsumi from an assassin.

Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 to drop.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 release date and time for all regions

According to the anime's site, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 will be released on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 5 pm JST in Japan. However, due to the differences in time zones, global fans can watch the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 1 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, April 21 3 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 4 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, April 21 5 AM British Summer Time Sunday, April 21 9 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, April 21 10 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 21 1:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, April 21 4 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 6:30 PM

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3

Taiyo and Mutsumi, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Anime enthusiasts in the US can exclusively watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 on Hulu after it airs in Japan. However, they would require a monetary subscription to the platform.

Besides Hulu, fans from selected countries can stream Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 on the Disney+ platform.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 recap

Taiyo Asano recalls the events of the previous day and his engagement with Mutsumi. In the morning at his home, Kyoichiro startles Taiyo with what he calls the infamous Yozakura wake-up call.

Mutsumi prepares Taiyo's lunch bag and school uniform and tells Kyoichiro that she's ready. On her cue, the ace spy grabs Taiyo with his spider strings and jumps out of the window while carrying his sister. At that exact moment, Taiyo's house blows up.

Kyoichiro then reveals to Taiyo the true mission of the Yozakura siblings. According to him, Mutsumi Yozakura is the tenth head of the family. He recounts his family history, explaining how, in every generation, there's someone who is born without superhuman abilities.

Mutsumi, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Although they don't have powers, their offspring are endowed with incredible skills. Mutsumi is one such person. Kyoichiro states that his sister, Mutsumi Yozakura, is the lifeline of his family and can ensure the continuity of the Yozakura talent.

He also tells Taiyo that Mutsumi will lead the family one day. As such, she must live an everyday life and acquire information about the outside world. Yet, that exposure makes her vulnerable to those who want the Yozakura family's fall.

Kyoichiro Yozakura, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Suddenly, the episode shows a few vehicles chasing them. However, Kyoichiro, with his expert skills, obliterates them. Following that, he assigns Taiyo to protect his sister from the bomber assassin for a day until he gets back from his duty. At school, Taiyo vigilantly looks out for Mutsumi Yozakura.

However, when his classmates approach him for small talk, he passes out. The next moment, he wakes up at Kyoichiro's office in the school, with Mutsumi beside him. Taiyo notices a bomb planted on the ceiling.

Taiyo notices the bomb on his jacket (Image via Silver Link)

He quickly shields his friend and realizes that a bomb has been planted on his jacket as well. Seeing no other option left, Taiyo jumps out of the window to save Mutsumi. At that moment, Kyoichiro arrives and grabs Taiyo with his spider strings. He tells the protagonist that although he hates him, he won't let a family member die.

After safely pulling Taiyo up, Kyoichiro notices Kengo and Nanao arriving at the office and capturing the bomber, Tamaya. Although he begs for mercy, Kyoichiro hurls the bomb at him.

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 (speculative)

Kyoichiro, as seen devastated in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Since the latest episode covered chapter 2 from Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga series and included anime-original content, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 will likely adapt the next one or two chapters. The episode may contain anime original scenes as well.

Fans can expect Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 to show Taiyo Asano beginning his training at the Yozakura household. He will go to certain lengths to protect Mutsumi. Undoubtedly, the next episode will not only showcase Taiyo's determination but also highlight the Yozakura siblings' harsh training methods.

