Vampire Dormitory episode 3: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 21, 2024, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to its official website, this will be the official airing time of the series on Japanese TV channels like AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the international fandom, Vampire Dormitory episode 3 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode showcased Mito's first day at Hijirigaoka Boys' Academy. She met new students and learned that they were unaware of Ruka being a vampire. She also crossed paths with Ren, who knew about Ruka and insisted on knowing why Mito stayed with him.

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 release date & time

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 will be released at 11:30 pm JST on April 21, 2024. But the airing timings would vary according to the different timezones, some of which are as follows:

Where to watch Vampire Dormitory episode 3?

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 and the entire anime series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. The episode airs 30 minutes after its release in Japan, as the official website states, alongside English subtitles. No other streaming service has announced the airing of Vampire Dormitory yet.

Vampire Dormitory episode 2 recap

Vampire Dormitory episode 2, titled The pretty boy is targeted, began with Mito waking up in Ruka's bedroom. She found Ruka sleeping next to her and screamed but he didn't pay her any attention and sucked her blood. Komori later appeared and gave Mito her uniform as she would attend the Hijirigaoka Boys' Academy alongside Ruka.

Her first appearance in the class didn't raise any red flags but she found Ren of particular interest as they stared at each other for quite a while. Later that day, Ruka introduced her to his part-time workplace cafe and offered her to work for some quick money. Most of her class' students worked there, including Juri and Takara.

Takara was very open and offered her help whereas Juri gave Mito the cold shoulder. Mito and Juri later crossed paths and the latter asked the former what she was planning. Mito moved abruptly, which caused a pot to fall on her, but Ruka made a sudden entry and saved her. Later that day, Juri apologized and Mito met Ren. Their first meeting wasn't the best, but they got to know each other.

Later, during judo training, Ren saw a bite mark on Mito's neck and took her outside, asking her why she was with a vampire like Ruka. He branded vampires dead, which caused Mito to call back to him. She later apologized and Ren also followed suit, claiming to protect her from danger. Ruka stood behind them and listened to everything.

Vampire Dormitory episode 3: What to expect (speculative)

The title for Vampire Dormitory episode 3 hasn't been unveiled yet, which could be a recurring trend this season. But the next episode could see Ruka and Mito closing their distance even more, and Ruka coming closer to the reality of Mito as a girl.

The second episode seemed more like an episode because it followed Mito interacting with more people instead of just Ruka. With Ren now interested in Mito's life with Ruka, fans can expect good things from future episodes.

