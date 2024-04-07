Vampire Dormitory episode 2: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on April 14, 2024, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to its official website, this will be the official airing time of the series on Japanese TV channels like AT-X, Tokyo MX, and many others. For the international fandom, Vampire Dormitory episode 2 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The first episode starts things off for Mito who gets fired from his first job and crosses paths with Ruka. After some more encounters, Ruka appoints Mito as his slave and aims to make him fall in love with himself to make his blood tastier.

Vampire Dormitory episode 2 release date & time

Ruka as seen in the first episode (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 2 will be released at 11:30 pm JST on April 14, 2024. The airing timings of this episode will be different according to the time zones. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 14, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 14, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday April 15, 2024 12:00 am

Vampire Dormitory episode 2: Where to watch?

Ruka as seen in the first episode (Image via Studio Blanc)

International anime fans can stream Vampire Dormitory episode 2 and the entire anime series on Crunchyroll. The episode airs 30 minutes after its release in Japan, as the official website states. Vampire Dormitory episode 2 will air with English subtitles.

Other than Crunchyroll, no other streaming website has announced the airing of this series as of this article's writing.

Vampire Dormitory episode 1 recap

Mito as seen in the first episode (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 1 is titled The pretty boy gets picked up, and starts with a teaser of the upcoming episode where Mito, the protagonist of the series, jumps from a bridge and gets saved by Ruka, a vampire. As soon as this scene ends, the episode gets shifted to a palace where the next vampire leader is being elected.

The people declare that only someone who has a lover can be elected as the next leader of the vampires. The episode then shifts to the human world where Mito is being fired from his job because the owner saw him sleeping in the ship. Mito explains that he did so because he had no place to live.

The owner listens to none of his excuses and fires him. While Mito is roaming, looking for a place to stay the night, he remembers his harsh past where after the death of his parents, he was tossed around between relatives and was ultimately left on his own.

Mito as seen in the first episode (Image via Studio Blanc)

He decides to go to the other side of the city to look for a job and stumbles upon a café. Unfortunately, because he hasn't eaten anything since the morning, he falls into the café from the door and breaks one of its plant pots. He apologizes immediately and tries to clean it. He injures his fingers and blood starts to drip, upon which one of the employees takes him to the side.

The employee licks his blood and declares it is disgusting. Mito and this new employee have a brief discussion after which Mito leaves. Ruka is then told by the owner that the reason behind Mito's disgusting blood is that he is not loved by anyone. After Mito exists, the teaser at the start of the episode gets repeated, and Mito faints after that.

When he wakes up, he is in the boy's dormitory of the school where Ruka studies. Ruka announces that he is taking Mito in as his slave and will make him fall in love with himself and make his blood tastier. As Mito is pushed to the bathroom, he is revealed to a woman.

Vampire Dormitory episode 2: What to expect (Speculative)

Mito as seen in the first episode (Image via Studio Blanc)

The first episode of Vampire Dormitory adapted only the first chapter of the manga series and fans can expect the series to continue this trend throughout the series because each chapter is longer than a regular manga series.

The first chapter also reveals Mito's real identity as a woman so it will be interesting to see how she survives in a dormitory full of grown-up boys. Moreover, it might become a challenge for Ruka to protect his slave from the clutches of other vampires now that Mito is officially his roommate in the dormitory.

