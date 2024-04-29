Negai no Astro chapter 4 release date and time, where to read, and more

Negai no Astro chapter 4 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #24, according to the official MANGA Plus website. However, due to the differences in time zones, global fans can read the chapter on May 12, 2024.

In the previous chapter of Negai no Astro, Hibaru learned from his subordinate, Ginji, what happened during the two weeks he had been asleep. He also had a difference of opinion with Terasu, which led to brotherly combat between them. Given how the chapter ended, fans are excited about the release of Negai no Astro chapter 4.

Negai no Astro chapter 4 release date and time

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Negai no Astro chapter 4 will be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 24th issue. However, due to the varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can access the chapter on May 12.

Notably, there will be a forced break this week due to the Golden Week in Japan. The release dates and times of Negai no Astro chapter 4, based on their corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 12 8 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 12 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, May 12 3 pm Central European Time Sunday, May 12 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 12 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 12 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, May 13 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 13 12:30 am

Where to read Negai no Astro chapter 4?

Hibaru, as seen in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts and Ken Wakui's fans can digitally read Negai no Astro chapter 4 for free on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site.

Only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms, except in Shonen Jump+, where fans require a monetary subscription to access every chapter.

Negai no Astro chapter 3 recap

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Negai no Astro chapter 3 begins with Hibaru Yotsurugi reuniting with his late father's subordinate, Ginji, who informs him about a rebellion instigated by Shio while he (Hibaru) was asleep.

According to him, Shio and the other Yotsurugi siblings have all formed their own bases because they dislike the idea of Terasu becoming the clan head. As such, they are vying for the title of the boss.

Following that, Terasu requests Hibaru for the key to the armory. He knows only weapons can give them a slight edge over the overwhelming forces. However, Hibaru cannot imagine shooting his brothers to end the conflict.

Terasu reminds Hibaru the reality (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

On the other hand, Terasu chides Hibaru for not having the guts to face reality. He reminds them that they aren't even blood-related, making them "strangers."

Hibaru then brings Terasu to the training room, where their late father used to train them. Following the code of the Yotsurugi family, he challenges Terasu to a showdown. In this showdown, no outsiders are allowed to enter.

Hibaru vs Terasu in the chapter (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

As Hibaru charges at Terasu, he realizes that his brother has also gained the Astro powers. Apparently, he wished for the powers to protect his brothers. While exchanging blows, Hibaru explains that he cannot let a fight among the siblings exaggerate.

He vows to persuade his rebellious brothers to join him. Hibaru's words finally resonate with Terasu, who seemingly agrees to help him. The chapter ends with Hibaru and Terasu going to Ikebukuro to persuade Kuran (the tenth adopted son of the late Kongo Yotsurugi) to join them.

What to expect in Negai no Astro chapter 4? (speculative)

Kuran, as seen in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Negai no Astro chapter 4 will likely follow the events from the latest chapter and see Hibaru and Terasu try their best to persuade Kuran, whom Hibaru feels is the real man.

However, there's no doubt that he has also probably gained the Astro powers. As a result, a fight is bound to take place among the brothers. Nevertheless, fans can expect the chapter to contain plenty of action.

