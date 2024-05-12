Negai no Astro chapter 4 review: With Kuran’s freedom at stake, Hibaru challenges brother Kou to a duel

Negai no Astro chapter 4, titled The Ikebukuro Two, continues with the brothers Hibaru and Terasu on a mission to reunite their family in a completely transformed world. Meanwhile, the rest of the siblings are trying to make a name for themselves individually.

In this latest chapter, Hibaru and Terasu plan to reconcile with Kuran, the Yotsurugi family's 10th adopted son. However, their visit to the Yotsurugi family's Ikebukuro branch brings an unexpected twist that hints at some nice action.

In the previous chapter of Ken Wakui's latest manga, translated as Astro Royale, the focus was on Hibaru and Terasu’s fight, which the former won, persuading Terasu to join him. But it was not just a competition of physical strength as Hibaru was able to win Terasu over with his words as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Negai no Astro chapter 4 explores Hibaru’s latest resolve

Brief chapter highlights

Sanmenroppi member as seen in Negai no Astro chapter 4 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

In Negai no Astro chapter 4, Hibaru and Terasu are seen walking through the streets of Ikebukuro, to meet with Kuran. Terasu believes that if they can get Kuran on their side, even Kou, the 11th adopted son of the Yotsurugi family, might join them. However, Hibaru has made it clear that he is not interested in Kou.

Suddenly, they hear the cry of a girl whose purse has been snatched. The perpetrator is immediately stopped by a member of the Sanmenroppi, also known as Three Faces, Six Arms. This group comprises the delinquents from Ikebukuro whom Kuran has brought together to form a security squad. Thus, despite the cops not functioning in the aftermath of the meteor strike, Ikebukuro seems to be in safe hands.

In Negai no Astro chapter 4, upon reaching Club Asura, the Yotsurugi family's Ikebukuro branch, Hibaru and Terasu are stopped by two members of the Sanmenroppi, demanding identification. However, a fight breaks out inside the club, and the bouncers have to leave. This gives Hibaru and Terasu the perfect opportunity to slip inside unnoticed.

Kou as seen in Negai no Astro chapter 4 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Inside the club, they witness a group of men attacking the Sanmenroppi, only to be taken down single-handedly by Kuran. Afterward, Kuran informs Hibaru that he cannot join him as he no longer holds any power in Ikebukuro. At this point, Kou arrives and reveals he is the new head of the local branch.

Hibaru is taken aback by this development, as Kou is known to be the weakest among the Yotsurugi siblings. It turns out that during the meteor strike, Kou had held on to his lighter and wished to be able to smash everything in the world, a wish that was granted.

He reveals that his Astro is called Asura. He then challenges Kuran to a throwdown and wins and now controls Kuran and the Sanmenroppi as if they were his puppets.

Outraged by what he perceives as Kou’s disrespect for the Yotsurugi family, Hibaru challenges him to a throwdown. If Hibaru wins, he will gain authority over Kuran and the Sanmenroppi. Kou welcomes the challenge happily, as he wishes to eliminate Hibaru first.

Negai no Astro chapter 4 review

Hibaru as seen in Negai no Astro chapter 4 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Ken Wakui’s latest manga is still in the process of setting up its universe, as the familiar world has only recently undergone a radical transformation in the aftermath of a meteor strike.

The complexities of this new world are yet to be revealed. The character of Hibaru is portrayed as a quintessential shounen hero, who believes in resolving familial conflicts by adhering to the family code of engaging in duels.

Thus, Negai no Astro chapter 4 is a relatively slow installment, with not much action taking place. However, it sets the stage for a battle in the upcoming chapter. Readers will get to see Kou’s Asura Astro in action, which sounds exciting.

Negai no Astro chapter 3 recap

Terasu as seen in Negai no Astro (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Hibaru learned from Ginji that following the meteor strike, Shio led a revolt, and now each Yotsurugi sibling has established their own base. Terasu considered using ammunition to empower themselves, but Hibaru felt unsettled at the thought of hurting his brothers.

Hibaru challenged Terasu to a throwdown, a one-on-one combat, to determine how they would deal with their siblings. During the duel, Terasu used his Astro shield, Yata no Kagami, but was eventually defeated by Hibaru.

Related links: