Neji was always right about Naruto following his destiny but in ways you didn't see coming

In the world of Naruto, the idea of destiny plays an important role in shaping the paths of its characters. Neji Hyuga was a talented shinobi from the respected Hyuga clan who strongly believed that one's life journey is predetermined from birth. Many fans initially thought that the orange-haired character completely rejected the notion of destiny.

However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear that Naruto did not outright deny the existence of destiny itself. Instead, he acknowledged its presence while also asserting his own power of self-belief and the potential to reshape and transcend predetermined fate through unwavering determination and perseverance.

Namikaze Minato sealed Uzumaki Naruto's destiny from the start

Naruto as an infant (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The story of Naruto's de­stiny begins with the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, who sealed the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama, within his newborn son. This pivotal moment was not a chance occurrence but rather Minato's belief that his son was the prophesied child destined for greatness. From birth, his fate was set in motion, entrusted with the power of the mightiest Tailed Beast. This extraordinary burden also fueled his journey, propelling him forward throughout the series.

Naruto's abilities we­re greatly shaped by two extraordinary mentors. Hatake Kakashi, a highly skilled Jonin of Konoha, played a pivotal role in his development as a shinobi. Kakashi's exceptional power and deep knowledge significantly contributed to his growth.

Additionally, the protagonist had the rare privilege of being trained by Jiraiya, one of the legendary Sannin. Under Jiraiya's guidance, he learned the Toad Summoning Jutsu. He also mastered the Rasengan technique. This invaluable training from such renowned masters further solidified his destiny as a formidable ninja.

How Kishimoto portrayed Naruto as an underdog in the series

Namikaze Minato (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's character is often depicted as an underdog, despite the prophecy indicating his de­stiny. This portrayal by Masashi Kishimoto adds complexity to his journey. While some argue that destiny was handed to him, the prophecy simply implies his potential to achieve it. Not everyone could accomplish what was destined for the protagonist.

Even Minato could not fulfill it, leading to his sacrifice. His story is not solely about fulfilling the prophecy but also about personal growth and overcoming challenges along the way.

Some argue he could have embraced darkness, but he resisted that path throughout. Though Mizuki tried corrupting him early on, his motives were pure. He desired strength and acknowledgment, not to damage the village but to demonstrate his worth. While certain events hinted at a potential fall, the future Hokage steadfastly rejected darkness. His singular goal was to earn respect while never once ente­rtaining the notion of turning to the dark side.

Some parts of the fandom frequently diminish his accomplishments by emphasizing his training. Yet every ninja, even prodigies like Sasuke with his Sharingan prowess, had to undergo rigorous training. His fate granted him access to extraordinary abilities and chances. However, it was his unwavering commitment, tenacity, and relentless effort that allowed him to fully harness his potential.

Final thoughts

A screenshot from the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's life was impacted by fate from an early age. His journey was guided by influential figures and powerful abilities. The seal containing Kurama, the mentorship of respected teachers, Konoha's strong bloodlines, and his own growth all shaped his destiny. He overcame obstacles through hard work, friendship, and sheer determination.

While destiny played a role, he demonstrated that one's future can be reshaped through perseverance and unwavering bonds. Neji's words about destiny he­ld truth, yet it was proved that embracing one's fate and transforming it were both possible through resolve and the support of others.