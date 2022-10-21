Naruto: How do the Tomoe in a Sharingan work, explained

A Tomoe is a Japanese abstract design that resembles a comma or a magatama. In Naruto, these patterns are found in Sharingan, Rinne Sharingan, and Rinnegan. Tomoe patterns appear from time to time in Naruto. However, they are most closely associated with the Uchiha clan.

Although the Sharingan user has access to all of its abilities since its awakening, each Tomoe of a Sharingan primarily enhances its potency. As the Tomoe count increases, it progresses from simply being able to see clearly to predicting and even memorizing movements.

In Naruto, what is the purpose of the Tomoe in Sharingans?

Basic information about the Sharingan and Tomoe

The Sharingan is the Uchiha clan's Dojutsu Kekkei Genkai, as it only appears among its members. In Naruto, it is considered one of the three great Dojutsu, along with the Byakugan and the Rinnegan.

While the Sharingan's powers originated from Kaguya Otsutsuki's Rinne Sharingan, it was first awakened in the form we see it in by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, who was grief-stricken after learning about Kaguya sacrificing people to the God Tree.

Since then, the Sharingan has only been known to awaken in response to strong emotions such as danger, love, or friendship. The brain produces a chakra that affects the optic nerves, enabling the eyes to use Sharingan. In Naruto, Sasuke's Sharingan was activated after witnessing his entire clan massacred by his brother Itachi.

Tomoe and the Sharingan's various stages

The Tomoe indicates the Sharingan's stage of development in Naruto. When the Sharingan first awakens, each eye usually only has one Tomoe. However, in the case of Hagoromo, he had all three Tomoe from the start. The user becomes good at reading the enemy's moves. Their speed and accuracy are also enhanced.

The Sharingan advances further through emotional trauma and training. In the secondary stage, the user can adequately imitate his opponent, such as how Kakashi imitated Zabuza and Sasuke imitated Rock Lee.

The third Tomoe indicates that the Sharingan has matured. At this level, the user can sense any chakra. They are also able to use advanced techniques such as Izanagi and Izanami.

Mangekyou is the fourth stage of the Sharingan in Naruto. All of the Sharingan's standard qualities are retained by the Mangekyou Sharingan. In addition, it grants powerful techniques like Susanoo, Tsukuyomi, Amaterasu, and Kamui. However, the Mangekyou Sharingan has a drawback: it makes its users go blind.

The next stage, Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan, which has a different shape altogether, solves the vision problem. This stage, however, is very rare as it cannot be awakened and must be acquired. Obito gave it to Sasuke when he transplanted Itachi's eyes onto him.

The Rinne-Sharingan is the final achievable form of the Sharingan eye in the Naruto series. A ripple pattern with Tomoe indicates that it is a Rinne-Sharingan. It was shown that only Kaguya, Madara, and Sasuke had it. The Rinne-Sharingan particularly possesses the ability to cast the powerful genjutsu known as Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Kaguya procured the power from the chakra fruit, Madara obtained the power by becoming a Jinchuriki of the Ten-Tailed beast, and Sasuke gained the power through Hagoromo's chakra and Hashirama's cells.

Tomoe and non-Uchiha Sharingan users

A person who does not belong to the Uchiha clan can obtain a Sharingan by receiving a transplant from an Uchiha. But using a Sharingan while not being an Uchiha means it demands an insane amount of chakra.

The inability to enhance or disable the Sharingan is also a disadvantage. The number of Tomoe remains constant in that case. As a result, someone who is not an Uchiha, such as Kakashi, keeps his special eye closed to conserve chakra. The only reason Kakashi was eventually able to awaken his Mangekyou Sharingan was that Obito, who had given Kakashi his eye, had awakened it.

Thus, the Tomoe is an indicator of the kind of power that a Sharingan user might wield, irrespective of whether they are Uchiha.

