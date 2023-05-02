Netflix finally adds the entire Demon Slayer series for streaming

The incredibly exciting Spring 2023 anime season has seen one of its most highly-anticipated titles premiere in recent weeks in the form of Demon Slayer season 3. Since then, the episodes that have followed have continued to impress both new and longtime fans of the series, with only minor gripes in adaptation and directorial choices.

It was thus exhilarating for fans to hear that Netflix, a much more accessible streaming platform generally speaking, was set to finally add the entire previously released series. Similarly, fans are ecstatic that the series' release on Netflix appears to be global, encompassing India and other Asian countries. Especially thrilling is that, in India, Netflix is also streaming season 3, also known as the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc.

While fans are somewhat disappointed to hear that the third and latest season won’t be streaming on Netflix, there are at least alternative streaming options for the third season. In any case, fans will now be able to catch up on everything Demon Slayer aside from the latest and greatest.

Demon Slayer’s previously released seasons finally brought to Netflix in one complete package

On Monday, May 1, the official Twitter account for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime adaptation revealed that Netflix has begun streaming the series’ Entertainment District arc (also referred to as “season 2"). The Mugen Train arc and film are considered separate entities outside of mainline television’s production.

With the acquisitions of the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs, Netflix is now home worldwide to all previously released installments of the series. Particularly interesting is the fact that, as previously said, India and other places appear to be turning to Netflix for the currently airing third season.

The Mugen Train arc first premiered in October 2021 as a retelling of the film of the same name into a television anime format. It originally premiered in October 2020. The Entertainment District arc premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special following the conclusion of the Mugen Train arc.

The most recent arc in the series, the aforementioned Swordsmith Village arc, premiered on April 9, 2023 at 11:55 PM Japanese Standard Time. It debuted on Fuji TV with a one-hour special, which was also streamed by Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime continuously as it airs, and is set to produce dubs for the anime in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi.

Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, the Demon Slayer television anime series is an adaptation of the manga of the same name. Gotouge’s manga series first premiered in February 2016, and was serialized until its conclusion in May 2020.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes