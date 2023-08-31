Netflix's One Piece the first anime live-action to please harsh fans

With the highly anticipated release of the One Piece live-action series having finally arrived, fans of the series are going to Netflix to watch the series. Despite the first season being made up of eight hour-long episodes, many fans have already gotten well into what’s currently available for the series so far.

Review websites and social media sites are seeing high praise come in for the series as fans make their way through the currently available episodes. While fans can expect scores to lower as more viewers watch the series, it seems that One Piece live-action is destined to be the most successful adaptation of its kind.

Fans are going as far as to call the series “great,” even admitting that they went in with low hopes but are pleased with the final product they’re seeing. All in all, it seems that the live-action One Piece series is getting off to an amazing start, with fans praising Netflix for learning from their mistakes done throughout Cowboy Bebop and Death Note.

Netflix’s live-action One Piece series marks a new era for adaptations of its kind

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, even diehard One Piece fans who went into the live-action with minimal expectations have admitted to being pleased by what they watched. Some have even gone as far as to say that they’re now eagerly waiting for a second season, which is a massive change in opinion on the series from pre-release.

Surprisingly, even viewers who had high hopes and expectations for the series are sharing how blown away they are by what the final product Netflix has put out is. While many admit that there is room for improvement (as there always will be with any sort of anime or manga adaptation), the general consensus is that Netflix has struck gold here.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Both longtime One Piece fans and those new to the series are also honing in on the same high points when discussing the final product, which is yet another good sign. These include the casting, the dialog, and the choreography of the series’ fight scenes - all of which were also major concerns from many heading into the series.

Unfortunately, one generally shared criticism among fans is that some of the liberties taken with regards to pacing and storylines don’t make too much sense. The general consensus is that some of these plot points take away from the overall tone and flow of the story, especially from a pacing perspective.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That being said, fans admit that these missteps are relatively minor in the face of everything the series does right. Pacing and narrative, which relates to the Straw Hats and their specific adventures, is nailed for the most part per fans, as are the key emotional moments and storyline that most fans were worried about.

As suc, it’s clear that Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is a wholly successful one. With fans already asking for a second season on the day of release of the first, it’s clear that the series can have a long and successful future should Netflix choose to bet on it. Unfortunately, fans likely won’t find that out for several months, if not years, to come.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.