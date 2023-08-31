Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Season 1 Ending, explained

After endless months of waiting, fans can finally enjoy the highly-anticipated One Piece Live-Action, the real-life adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus. Well aware of the franchise's fame and popularity, Netflix worked hard on the project, which strongly involved Oda as one of the executive producers.

Admittedly, the show gives an amazing visual experience, faithful to the spirit of the series, which is a blend of adventure, comedy, and epicness. Based on the first reviews, the One Piece Live-Action optimally captured the spirit of Oda's series while simultaneously showing the unavoidable changes due to the differences between diverse media.

So far, Netflix's One Piece Live-Action comprises of one season, consisting of eight episodes, which which will recount the first portion of Eiichiro Oda's story. Keep reading to find out how the show ends since some of the events from the adaptation slightly differs from how they happened in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece Live-Action.

The last episode of One Piece Live-Action's long-awaited season 1 leaves room for the possibility of a second installment

A cinematic adaptation that does not regret the original

After showing the beginning of Luffy's pirate adventure, his meeting with his loyal right-hand man Roronoa Zoro, as well as the encounters with Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, the show steadily depicts the first adventures of the crew. As such, it adapts the iconic moments that the dedicated fans of the series are familiar with.

In a succession of fast-paced battles, unexpected turns, and cliffhangers, the adaptation ends with its eighth episode, titled Worst in the East. Like in the previous episodes, the events recounted are a bit different from how they were told in the original manga. So, it follows a brief but detailed recap of the One Piece Live-Action's ending.

As the Straw Hat Pirates arrive at Baratie Restaurant, Zoro meets and challenges "Hawk Eyes" Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman. Despite his notable fighting skills, Zoro is no match for Mihawk, who easily beats him.

Impressed by Zoro's unyielding determination, Mihawk acknowledges his potential but still inflicts a grievous wound on him before leaving. With the green-haired swordsman being on the brink of death, Luffy, Nami, and Usopp meet Zeff, the Baratie's owner, and Sanji, his best cook, who help them assist their comrade.

Unlike in the original manga, there's no battle between the original Straw Hats and Don Krieg and Gin, as this part is cut to make room for the early appearance of Arlong. With the wicked Fish-Man popping up, the show's focus shifts to Nami, as the navigator betrays his crewmates and steals the map of the Grand Line and hands it over to Arlong.

With Nami being allegedly revealed as a member of Arlong's crew, Luffy and the others, understanding that something is up, head for the young girl's place, Coco Village. There, Nami's backstory is revealed, disclosing the hidden reasons for her actions, which are aimed at amassing enough money to pay Arlong so that he leaves Coco Village free.

Wanting to trap Nami in his service forever, Arlong corrupts some Marines so that they confiscate all the girl's accumulated wealth, which would prevent her from honoring the deal. That's when Luffy, upon hearing Nami's desperate cry, steps in.

After a fierce battle, the Straw Hats overcome Arlong and his subordinates, finally freeing Nami and her village. Following this, she properly joins the Straw Hat Pirates, while Luffy receives his first bounty as the captain of the bunch who beat the Arlong Pirates.

The ending of One Piece Live-Action hints at more

However, the showdown with the Fish-Men is not the last part of the One Piece Live-Action as the adaptation also featured the unforeseen arrival of Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp, a powerful Marine officer as well as Luffy's grandfather.

His reunion with Luffy is definitely tense, as the two start to fight. Luckily, in a gesture of praise for Luffy's determination, Garp decides to let him and his comrades go. Thus, the Straw Hat Pirates are finally ready to sail towards the Grand Line.

Placing their legs on a barrel, Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji declare the dreams each one of them strives for. While the crew leaves for the next adventure, the scene moves to Buggy and Alvida. Previously beaten by Luffy, the two are showed planning their revenge on the young pirate.

So far, no information about a season 2 of One Piece Live-Action has been released, but the sequence with Buggy and Alvida seemingly hints at Netflix's show having a continuation. Most likely, whether other arcs will be adapted depends on whether or not the show is successful.

It must be noted that, in Eiichiro Oda's original story, the moment when the Straw Hats reaffirm their dreams to each other happens not at the end the Arlong Park arc but only when the crew leaves Rogue Town. Just like Garp's appearance, this is one of the several changes from the source material.

These adjustements were made in agreement with Oda, who personally worked at the shows's development. As such, Netflix's One Piece Live-Action is set to become a successful experiment, which will now allow the series to reach an even greater worldwide audience.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

