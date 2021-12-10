New Demon Slayer outro has tons of spoilers and Easter Eggs hidden

Demon Slayer Season 2 has finally begun adapting new material from the Entertainment District arc. Much to the relief of fans, being forced to sit through a Mugen Train rehash is now over.

Along with the new material being adapted, the series has a new outro laden with spoilers and Easter Eggs galore.

While it may seem overwhelming, this article will cover everything hidden in the outro’s brief scenes.

WARNING: HEAVY DEMON SLAYER ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT ARC SPOILERS BELOW.

New outro for Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc teases main antagonists and exciting team-up between Demon Slayers

Outro analyzed

Tanjiro grabs Rengoku’s flame-shaped sword guard (Image via Funimation)

The new Demon Slayer outro begins with Kyojuro Rengoku’s trademark flame-shaped sword guard. Tanjiro Kamado immediately appears after and grabs the sword guard out of the air, symbolizing Rengoku’s lasting legacy. In addition, it highlights Tanjiro’s inheriting of Rengoku’s fiery will, optimism, and personality.

Tanjiro once says that if you help someone, you become a part of them and their victories are yours. In this way, Rengoku is still fighting and present in every battle, symbolized by Tanjiro’s carrying of the guard for the rest of the series. This serves as further symbolism for the motif of Tanjiro inheriting Rengoku’s will.

The new Demon Slayer outro then shows Tengen Uzui surrounded by his three wives in a very heartfelt shot of the four sitting around with each other. It then displays all the protagonists for the arc on Entertainment District rooftops, culminating in brilliant fireworks exploding behind Uzui.

The fireworks characterize the exciting, thrilling Entertainment District and contrast it with the more natural, wilderness settings the series usually inhabits.

We then see Tengen and Tanjiro looking at each other before running off as a series logo appears. This serves as a hint to their eventual cooperation against Gyutaro (one half of the Upper Rank Six demon) later in the arc.

Viewers then see Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Hashibira Inosuke looking awed, excited, and extremely nervous about city life.

Inosuke knocks out an Entertainment District citizen, not noticing or caring (Image via Funimation)

A great blink-and-you-miss-it moment here is Inosuke being so freaked out at being this removed from nature that he knocks a city resident out. It’s highly characteristic of the character and makes for a wonderful moment for diehard fans who catch it.

We then see shots symbolizing the protagonist’s initial roles during this arc, starting with Tengen traversing rooftops and monitoring from above.

Going into the brothel (which will be this Demon Slayer arc’s primary setting), viewers see Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke all catering to their assigned roles.

Tanjiro is happily helping out wherever he can (symbolic of his constant offerings of help in the manga), Zenitsu is seen making trouble with girls, and Inosuke is sneaking around looking for clues.

The Demon Slayer outro sharply and suddenly changes tones, showing Uzui surrounded by dead bodies and blood everywhere. This symbolizes his backstory, his ninja upbringing, and the tragic death of all but one of his brothers.

The new clip then shows Kibutsuji Muzan looking intently. The demon king is mostly absent for this arc, so this serves as a transition to showcase a more relevant demon in the form of Daki. She is the other Upper Moon Rank Six demon, which will be expanded upon during the season as she and her brother, Gyutaro, are introduced.

Daki attacks with her geisha outfit in Demon Slayer Season 2 (Image via Funimation)

Daki suddenly smiles and attacks, with the Demon Slayer outro then showing viewers Tanjiro running through the brothel hall. It then displays Tanjiro and Zenitsu running through the Entertainment District’s streets before showing Inosuke running on the rooftops trying to put his boar-head on.

Inosuke then meets up with Tanjiro and Zenitsu, followed shortly after by Uzui. The Sound Hashira smiles as he rushes at Daki with swords drawn.

During this entire running sequence, Zenitsu is asleep as usual to be in full combat mode. His makeup also makes him look somewhat like Pikachu, a great homage and hilarious reference to catch.

Nezuko then appears to have vines suddenly grow all around her, a massive hint to her development during this arc. She receives a new form, which involves Nezuko suddenly maturing as a demon, growing a horn, and becoming more powerful.

A visibly worried Uzui blocks Gyutaro’s blood blades (Image via Funimation)

More fighting sequences go by, but one shot, in particular, is of interest. We see Uzui having blades of blood launched at him, which he successfully wards off but with a worried look on his face.

The new Demon Slayer outro then quickly gives fans a look at Gyutaro, the aforementioned brother of Daki and second Upper Moon Rank Six demon.

The final scenes containing notable spoilers and Easter Eggs then play, showing Tanjiro and Uzui fighting next to one another. This further symbolizes their team up against Gyutaro, as despite being a Hashira, Uzui isn’t strong enough to take on the demon alone.

The final noteworthy Easter Egg in the new Demon Slayer outro comes immediately after, showing an explosion going off in the Entertainment District. This is a nod to one technique of Uzui’s Breathing Style, in which miniature yet powerful bombs are quickly sliced by Uzui and detonated.

In summation

The Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc has finally arrived, and with it, fans have a new outro chock full of spoilers and Easter Eggs. For those in the know, these serve as great details which further enhance the adaptation.

From Tanjiro inheriting Rengoku’s spirit to the frequent nods at Uzui and Tanjiro teaming up, this new clip offers something to analyze in nearly every scene. In addition, the scenes which don’t necessarily merit intense analysis offer lighthearted, characterizing moments for the protagonists and others.

Viewers can continue to support the new Demon Slayer season by supporting its official release every Sunday through Crunchyroll and Funimation.

