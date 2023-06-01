New My Hero Academia 390 spoiler puts Shoto in danger

My Hero Academia manga is at a stage where heroes are on the verge of death as they take on some of the strongest villains in the series. The story is slowly approaching its conclusion, and the upcoming chapter could be decisive for characters like Shoto Todoroki. Spoilers from the upcoming chapter have already been making their rounds on platforms such as Twitter and Reddit.

Currently, the Pro Heroes are on an all-out war with the villains that will decide the fate of the entire world. That being said, things seem to be quite bleak for Shoto Todoroki, one of the most popular and beloved My Hero Academia characters.

Twitter users have uploaded images of the raw scans of the manga showing Todoroki in pretty bad shape, and it’s safe to say that the entire fanbase is wondering whether or not he will continue to live.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga chapters. It also contains spoilers from the raw scans of chapter 390.

My Hero Academia fans worry over Shoto Todoroki’s condition shown in chapter 390

Rukasu @RukasuMHA twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA Just wanted to clarify that it's not Endeavor losing consciousness in the second to last page, it's Shoto. He passes out and falls to the ground, there's even a sound effect for him falling. We still don't know what will happen to Endeavor and Toya, if they'll live or die #MHA390 Just wanted to clarify that it's not Endeavor losing consciousness in the second to last page, it's Shoto. He passes out and falls to the ground, there's even a sound effect for him falling. We still don't know what will happen to Endeavor and Toya, if they'll live or die #MHA390 Here are the panels. You can see Shoto's eyes getting hazy and then he falls with the トサ sfx. Endeavor and Toya are right in front of him #MHA390 Here are the panels. You can see Shoto's eyes getting hazy and then he falls with the トサ sfx. Endeavor and Toya are right in front of him #MHA390 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… https://t.co/FXn2HIaex7

The recent set of raw scans shows both Toya Todoroki and Shoto Todoroki. It’s quite clear that the upcoming chapter will conclude this ongoing battle between these two.

However, both of these characters seem to be in pretty bad shape. Shoto is clearly in pain and his eyes are quite hazy. Based on the sfx seen on the panel, it’s clear that Shoto has fallen onto the ground. This has led to the fanbase coming up with two scenarios.

In one of them, Shoto has just fainted and lost consciousness from exhaustion. This would be the best-case scenario. However, some fans also have reason to believe that Shoto could have a fate similar to Bakugo Katsuki. The panel showcasing Bakugo's death bears a resemblance to the panel seen in the upcoming chapter of My Hero Academia.

ani☆HOEmosexual @k4chn_png

SEEN THIS FILM DIDN'T LIKE

BEFORE THE ENDING



#MHA390 #MHAspoilers I THINK I'VE AND ISEEN THIS FILM DIDN'T LIKEBEFORE THE ENDING I THINK I'VE AND I SEEN THIS FILM DIDN'T LIKEBEFORE THE ENDING#MHA390 #MHAspoilers https://t.co/Fwoef93Jlo

Toya Todoroki also seems like he is on the verge of death. Based on what fans see in the panels, Toya has been burnt to a crisp and it is extremely unlikely that he would be alive in the upcoming chapter.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on how bad of a father Endeavor was. On the other hand, there are plenty of My Hero Academia fans who aren't saddened by Toyo's death. While Endeavor was indeed a terrible father, that does not justify killing innocent people as retaliation. The topic of Toyo's death seems to have divided the fanbase.

Strom @StromboliOlie Everyone saying "Dabi deserved better" "Endeavor is a bad dad" lol No Dabi murdered innocent people and never attended. Daddy issues don't give you the right to murder. If anyone deserves better it's Shoto. At least Endeavor admitted his faults and atoning for such. #MHA390 Everyone saying "Dabi deserved better" "Endeavor is a bad dad" lol No Dabi murdered innocent people and never attended. Daddy issues don't give you the right to murder. If anyone deserves better it's Shoto. At least Endeavor admitted his faults and atoning for such. #MHA390 https://t.co/ChVIUZpIJQ

Coming back to Shoto Todoroki, it is unlikely that he would die in the next chapter, although it is a possibility that cannot be ruled out. Dabi on the other hand, is a lot more likely to die. Based on the spoiler panels, it seems like Shoto Todoroki succeeded in neutralizing Dabi's Inferno by using one of his most powerful moves -The Great Glacial Aegir.

Chapter 390 of My Hero Academia will be released on June 5, 2023. Fans will learn the truth behind Shoto Todoroki's fate in the series. Fans can also monitor Twitter and Reddit in case they wish to access spoilers in order to learn more about Shoto beforehand.

Stay tuned for more My Hero Academia anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

