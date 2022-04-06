10 most simped over anime characters

Creating a list of the ten most simped over anime characters of all time is not an easy endeavor. In fact, there are so many characters that it's hard to choose from. Several fans have expressed admiration for male characters to the point that fan culture has persevered.

Most male simped over characters are from more well-known anime such as Naruto or Death Note. The reason may be due to the opinion that several of these characters have interesting motives that contradict the narrative.

Another reason could stem from the relative attractiveness of the character, as attraction breeds likeability in terms of marketing. It is nothing short of the basis of the human mind.

Itachi and Sasuke among most simped over anime characters

1) Kaname Kuran

Kaname Kuran is a charming character from the Vampire Knight anime who has all the ladies swooning. He comes from a prestigious clan of vampires who suck on the blood of the living.

A brief antagonist, Kaname served as an opposing force to the remaining pureblood clans. He sought to destroy the last prestigious vampire clans before his life ended, but the heroine, Yuuki Kuran, thwarted his plans.

Fans remain divided over this character, mainly because he and the main love interest are siblings, which is a huge hill few wish to die on. However, the other half of the fandom doesn't care because they enjoy his mysterious personality.

Regardless of the issue, many still simp over him because he appeals to them as a love interest.

2) Zero Kiryu

Many fans simp over Zero as he's a tortured soul struggling with vampirism (Image via Vampire Knight)

Zero Kiryu is another main character in Vampire Knight. A vampire hunter at birth, he was transformed into the very creature he hunted at a young age. His struggle with bloodlust almost renders him into a beast determined to destroy himself.

His job is essentially to seek out and destroy any rogue vampires who wander aimlessly through the world. He is mortal enemies with Kaname Kuran, though his slumber is not by his hands.

Many fans simp over Zero as he's a tortured soul struggling with vampirism. Though he is a pseudo brother to the heroine, many fans have no issues with it as they bear no blood relations.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha hails from the Land Of Fire in the Naruto anime. His lineage dates back to an age before Konoha existed. His Kekkei Genkai drips into the power that are his eyes, the Sharingan.

Sasuke's journey starts as a quest for vengeance against Itachi Uchiha. However, his priorities soon change as he looks to become an omen of war.

Fangirls everywhere simp over Sasuke for a few reasons. They either enjoy his bad-boy persona or see him in a new light in the episodes where he was recruiting members for his new team.

4) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha is a rouge nin from the Land of Fire. He is hailed as the strongest Uchiha in the Naruto anime, though his power seems to stem beyond that. He is one of the antagonists whom Sasuke faces, and interestingly, both are brothers.

The perpetrator of the Uchiha Clan massacre, Itachi soon joins the Akatsuki for his benefit. He is tasked with capturing the vessels of the Tailed Beasts, which are monsters who hail from beyond.

He is simped over because he is very mysterious, and no one knows his inner thoughts. Fans enjoy moments where his intelligence is displayed and admire his skillful use of the Sharingan.

5) Light Yagami

Light (Image via Death Note)

Light Yagami was a teenage prodigy who found a journal called the Death Note. He found a sense of justice and sought to expand his ideals over Japan. The journal was dropped by a Shinigami, and Light found it by chance.

He kills criminals to purge the world of evil. However, in doing so, he becomes a god in the eyes of Japan. Ultimately, this leads to his downfall, but his impact can still be felt to this day.

He is simped over because he's brilliant and charismatic. Fangirls enjoy his ruthless behavior and quick thinking skills.

6) L

L L is the main antagonist of Light Yagami in Part 1 (Image via Death Note)

L is a mysterious detective whose face wasn't known to many people. His intelligence knows no bounds, yet there's always something stirring within his mind. He suspects nothing of the Shinigami, yet he comes close to finding the truth.

L is the main antagonist of Light Yagami in Part 1. He's recruited by Japan's police force when Light's actions under Kira's influence threaten Japan's justice.

L is simped over because he's a fierce opponent against Light Yagami. They find him attractive in the little quirks he has, such as his unending need for sweets, among other things.

7) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi is simped over because he's a little quirky (Image via Naruto)

Kakashi Hatake is a former Anbu operative who serves Konoha. He's regarded as one of the greatest ninjas of his time, though the title was usurped later in Naruto. He later became a teacher to the series protagonist and taught him the ways of espionage.

His Sharingan was gained by Obito Uchiha's sacrifice, and subsequently, his prodigious nature increased. After serving in two ninja wars, Kakashi later became the Hokage of all of Konoha.

He is simped over because he's a little quirky. His reading strange books in public does nothing to deter fans, and in fact, it amuses them greatly. They have also noted his mask just adds to the mystery of who he really is.

8) Obito Uchiha

Obito is simped over for weird reasons (Image via Naruto)

Obito Uchiha was a member of the Uchiha Clan. In his youth, impulsiveness and determination were Obito's mottos. He wished to be Hokage so that others would acknowledge him. He hates being underestimated.

He was jealous of Kakashi Hatake as he was a prodigy who excelled in ninjutsu. He sought to surpass him but could never accomplish such a feat.

He's simped over because fans feel sorry for him because of his tragic backstory. They wish to comfort him and hate what the narrative put him through.

9) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto is simped over more because he's a guy people love to hate (Image via Naruto)

Kabuto was a mysterious ninja who worked for Orochimaru for several years. As a child, he was forced to serve Konoha as one of its ninjas. However, he lost all sense of self after an unfortunate event.

As his struggles pertaining to his identity continued, a storm came in the form of Orochimaru. Later on, he injected his cells into his body so his draconic genes could flourish.

Kabuto is simped over more because he's a guy people love to hate. To put it simply, they find him so aggravating that they ironically find him endearing.

It may be because he tries to keep Orochimaru's attention on him but fails miserably.

10) Sasori

Sasori (Image via Naruto)

Sasori was a troubled young boy by the time he was born. He learned puppetry from his grandmother Lady Chiyo, which he later implemented in his ninjutsu. It's eventually revealed that he turned his parents into puppets, though many weren't aware of this fact.

Sasori lived and breathed puppetry, so much so that he made himself into a puppet. He enjoyed creating and dismantling puppets so that his dream of creation could be realized.

He is simped over for what some may think is disturbing. Fangirls adore his puppetry as it showcases his skills and allows them to dig deeper into his mindset. Puppetry is just a way for them to gaze into his soul.

