3 Sword Style unemployed man takes over One Piece fandom with uncanny Zoro reference

According to the latest discussion of the topic on Twitter, it seems that an unemployed Japanese man channeled the spirit of a fan-favorite One Piece character in the country’s streets. Per the latest discussions, the unnamed 37-year-old citizen was found and arrested for brandishing three different knives in public, with one in his mouth and one in each hand, much like Zoro.

One Piece fans who are actively participating in the discussion around the unknown man have pointed out that this is the identical combat style of Straw Hat Swordsman Roronoa Zoro in the series. The man copied Zoro's fighting style, in which the character holds one katana in each hand and a third in his mouth, a Sword Style that he invented. Obviously, it's extremely fantastical and largely impractical in reality.

Following the man's antics going viral, One Piece fans on Twitter started referring to the still unnamed individual as "3 Sword Style Unemployed Man," with the name even trending on Japanese Twitter per those involved in the discussion. While many online are obviously treating the incident as fun and games due to the coincidental One Piece connection, it’s nevertheless a very serious situation considering the reality of daily life threats in Japan.

Trigger warning: The following article will be discussing data and experiences related to stabbing injuries.

Latest One Piece real-life coincidence highlights netizens' lack of empathy

Unfortunately, it seems no major Western news outlets have reported on the situation yet, leaving potential injuries to bystanders completely unknown as of this article’s writing. While many One Piece fans are offering precautionary condolences despite finding humor in the situation, its gravity is seemingly lost on some.

This is only further highlighted by the frequency of stabbing attacks that the nation is plagued by. According to the World Population Review website, there have thus far been roughly 120 reported knife-related deaths in the country, equating to 0.09 per capita. In other words, roughly 1 in every 100 thousand citizens (or 1 in every 1 million) is at risk of dying from a knife-related injury.

With knife-related deaths being a clear and present threat to Japanese citizens, it’s somewhat disheartening to see many on Twitter not acknowledging the situation’s grimness. While this is not an accusation that they are purposefully disregarding or failing to connect to it, it is evident that some are choosing to make Zoro jokes rather than acknowledge the actual gravity of the event.

Again, it’s unknown as of this article’s writing whether or not anyone was hurt in the process of the incident. Regardless, the scariness of the situation deserves to be recognized for both those directly involved with this specific incident and others with similar experiences. There’s a time and place for everything, and in a situation like this, anything remotely humorous should be held until after the facts are known.

