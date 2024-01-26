A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime reveals 2024 release date and main cast

The official website of the upcoming A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime streamed its first promotional video, where it revealed its first main key visual and a teaser, along with some details regarding its release date, main cast, and staff.

Based on the original light novel series by Kaisho and Almic, the anime adaptation of A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero (also stylized as Mob kara Hajimaru Tansaku Eiyutan) is set to receive a 2024 release date. It is being animated by Studio Gekkou and is being helmed by Tomoki Kobayashi as the director of the series.

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime is set to premiere in 2024

On Friday, January 26, 2024, the official website and social media accounts for the upcoming isekai fantasy A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime revealed its first key visual and a teaser. It revealed a 2024 release date for the anime and also announced the two main cast members for the series.

Yuya Hozumi as Kaito Takagi

Kana Hanazawa as Sylphy

The key visual provided a clear look at the main characters of the anime. On a separate note, fans may recognize Kana Hanazawa due to her previous role as Mitsuri Kanroji in the popular Demon Slayer series. On the other hand, Yuya Hozumi is also pretty well-known among fans due to his previous role as Keyaru in Redo of Healer.

As mentioned before, A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime is being directed by Tomoki Kobayashi, whose best works include the popular anime Akame ga Kill! and Infinite Dendrogram. The upcoming series is being animated by Studio Gekkou and includes the following staff members:

Music: Keiji Inai

Series Composition: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Character Design: Shouko Yasuda

The plot of A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime revolves around Kaito Takagi, who's described as a typical high schooler with a low status. Apparently, he was an ordinary explorer who spent his days hunting slime in dungeons that appeared in Japan in order to earn some extra cash.

One day, Takagi came across a rare golden slime. After defeating it, he receives a super valuable item—a card with a market value of hundreds of millions—that can summon mythical beings. As he decided to use it, he ended up summoning a stunning warrior maiden. Following this incident, Takagi's luck as a low-level slime hunter slowly starts to change.

With such an interesting premise, fans of the original light novel series are understandably excited for it to get an anime adaptation.

While not much information is available as of now about the upcoming series, it is expected that more details regarding the additional cast and an official release date will eventually be revealed in the following weeks or months.