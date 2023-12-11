A Sign of Affection anime confirms January 2024 release date with new trailer

On Monday, December 11, 2023, the official website of A Sign of Affection anime premiered the anime's second promotional video. With that, the anime previewed the series' opening theme video and confirmed the release date. A Sign of Affection anime is set to premiere on January 6, 2024.

A Sign of Affection, written and illustrated by Morishita, is a Japanese romance manga series. It serialized in Kodansha's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Since then, the series has been collected into nine tankōbon volumes. In addition, an anime adaptation for the same was produced by Ajia-do Animation Works.

A Sign of Affection anime releases new trailer

On Monday, December 11, 2023, the official X account of A Sign of Affection anime posted the second promotional video for the anime. With the new PV, the series previewed its opening theme song. The theme song is called "Yuji no Oto" (The Sound of Snow) and it is performed by Novelbright.

A Sign of Affection anime will premiere on Saturday, January 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV. The anime will have Japanese subtitles on television and streaming in Japan to help fans comprehend the story's "sign language" scenes.

Yuki Itose as seen in the anime (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Internationally, the anime will be made available to stream on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. For now, the streaming websites for other regions around the world are yet to be announced.

The cast of the series

The main characters - Yuki Itose and Itsuomi Nagi are voiced by Sumire Morohoshi and Yū Miyazaki, respectively. Sumire previously voiced Kyōka Izumi from Bungo Stray Dogs and Emma from The Promised Neverland. Meanwhile, Yū previously voiced Sachirō Hirugami in Haikyuu!!.

Itsuomi Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Joining them are Takeo Ōtsuka as Ōshi Ashioki, Ryota Ohsaka as Kyōya Nagi, and Kaede Hondo as Rin Fujishiro. Takeo previously voiced Aquamarine Hoshino in Oshi no Ko. Ryota previously voiced Keiji Akaashi in Haikyuu!! and Maou Sadao in The Devil is a Part-Timer. As for Kaede, she previously voiced Kirisame in Dr. Stone and Hitomi Mishima in Hinamatsuri.

Lastly, Nao Tōyama and Tasuku Hatanaka will be voicing Ema Nakazono and Kokoro Iyanagi, respectively. Nao previously voiced Giselle in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Ruka Sarashina in Rent-A-Girlfriend. Meanwhile, Tasuku previously voiced Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia and Hakkai Shiba in Tokyo Revengers.