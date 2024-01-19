A Sign of Affection anime's English dub reveals January premiere and more

Friday, January 19, 2024 saw Crunchyroll announce that it will stream the English dubbed version of the A Sign of Affection anime series, which premiered in Japan earlier this month. Crunchyroll also announced the cast of the English dubbed version, and confirmed its January 2024 release date on the platform.

While an exact release time for the A Sign of Affection anime’s English dub hasn’t been announced, it will premiere on the platform sometime this Saturday, January 20. Both the English dubbed version and original Japanese audio versions of the television anime series will premiere on Saturdays both in Japan and internationally.

The A Sign of Affection anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Suu Morishita’s original manga series of the same name. Morishita’s manga first launched in Kodansha’s Dessert magazine in July 2019, and is being released digitally in English by USA Publishing and Kodansha’s K MANGA service.

A Sign of Affection anime’s English dub stars Lara Woodhull as Yuki, Reagan Murdock as Itsuomi

The coming English dub for the A Sign of Affection anime will see Lara Woodhull and Reagan Murdock star as central characters Yuki and Itsuomi, respectively. Additional cast includes Rebecca Danae as Rin, Ethan Gallardo as Shin, Kamen Casey as Kyouya, Nazeeh Tarsha as Oushi, Irwin Daye as Batayan, and Seth Fuentes as Mitoki.

Jason Lord is directing the English dub for the series, with Susie Nixon producing. Leah Clark is credited for the adaptation, and Nathanael Harrison is the mixer. Finally, Victor Acosta is the engineer. Core anime staff includes Yuta Murano in charge of storyboards and directing at Ajia-do Studios, Kasumi Sakai designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto composing the music.

Japanese band Novelbright are performing the A Sign of Affection anime's opening theme song “Yuki no Oto,” which translates to “The Sound of Snow.” Musical group ChoQMay perform the ending theme song “snowspring.” The anime premiered on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Afira, the Middle East, and CIS as it airs weekly, describing the story as follows:

“With these hands, I want to tell you that I love you…

The manga by Suu Morishita has sold over 3,400,000 copies to date (including digital copies), and has placed in many award rankings while receiving strong reactions all over social media.

Yuki, a deaf college student, is struggling one day when an upperclassman from her school, Itsuomi, helps her out. Itsuomi isn't put off at all by her lack of hearing and interacts with her naturally. As he gradually opens up a new world to her, Yuki begins to develop feelings for Itsuomi...

Thus begins the pure love story of Yuki, a deaf college girl, and Itsuomi, her upperclassman who travels the world with her.”

