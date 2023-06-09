Am I Actually the Strongest? anime release date and cast announced in 2nd PV

On Friday, June 9, 2023, the official website for the television anime adaptation of Am I Actually the Strongest? novel series released its second promotional video. The website also revealed five additional cast members to those previously announced, confirmed release information, shared a new key visual, and more.

The Am I Actually the Strongest? television anime is set to be an adaptation of the Japanese novel series written by Sai Sumimori. Originally envisioned as a pure novel by Sumimori in September 2018, a light novel adaptation was conceived in May 2019, again written by Sumimori and illustrated by Ai Takahashi.

The light novel series is published in Japan by Kodansha, with Kodansha USA handling English publishing as well. The original Am I Actually the Strongest? novel was and is still published by the Shosetsuka ni Naro self-publishing website. Several other popular isekai series, such as Re:Zero and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, started out on the site.

Am I Actually the Strongest? anime series set to premiere on July 1, 2023

Anime Trending @AniTrendz NEWS: Am I Actually the Strongest? - New Anime Trailer!



The anime is scheduled for July 1.



Am I Actually the Strongest? anime series is set to premiere on Japan’s Animazing!!! programming block on Saturday, July 1, 2023. So, fans are now a matter of weeks away from being able to experience the highly anticipated series.

The opening and ending theme songs were also announced as part of the latest news. While Lezel is set to perform the opening theme song, Reset Life?, Star★Shiμ'ne will perform the ending theme song, Himi CHU★Pre-Love Magic. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs worldwide, excluding Asia. However, it will be streamed in India.

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Am I Actually the Strongest?" TV Anime New Key Visual



- Begins broadcasting on July 1, 2023

Several new cast members were also announced in the latest information batch. This includes:

Nobutoshi Canna as Johnny, a knight skeleton

Chitose Morinaga as Gigan, a giant golem

Yuko Kaida as Oratoria Belgam, a professor at the magic academy

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Schneider Halfen, vice-president of the magic academy’s student council

Yu Kobayashi as Giselotte Orteus, protagonist Hart’s real mother and the king’s wife

The previously announced main cast includes:

Ayumu Murase as Hart Zenfis

Atsumi Tanezaki as Charlotte Zenfis

Ayaka Shimizu as Flay

Wakana Kuramochi as Liza

Ami Koshimizu as Irisphilia

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Laiu

Manaka Iwami as Marianne

Misaki Kuno as Tearietta Luseiannel

Staple Entertainment is producing the series, with Takashi Naoya directing and Matsuo Asami as assistant director. Tatsuya Takahashi is supervising and writing the series scripts alongside Tetsuya Yamada. Shoko Yasuda is designing the characters.

