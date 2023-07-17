Am I Actually the Strongest? announces English dub cast for the anime series

Am I Actually the Strongest?, the anime adaptation of Sai Sumimori's light novel of the same name, has finally revealed its cast for the English dub version. Crunchyroll, one of the most famous platforms to watch anime titles, released the first English dubbed episode of this anime on July 15, 2023. With this, the names of the cast have also been unveiled.

The much-awaited action-adventure anime, Am I Actually The Strongest? follows the Isekai model. Sai Sumimori's light novel was adapted into anime and premiered on July 1, 2023. However, the English version of the anime wasn't made available until July 15.

Now that Crunchyroll has finally dropped the first episode in English dub, fans' excitement is off the chart, as they can finally enjoy their favorite anime in the English version.

The English dub cast of Am I Actually The Strongest? has been revealed

Several talented voice actors will play the captivating characters from Sai Sumimori's light novel and bring them to life in the anime. Corey Pettit has been selected as the voice actor for Flay. Pettit has voiced numerous supporting characters, such as Altria Grem, Sachi Takamiya, Hibiki, and more.

On the other hand, Kate Bristol will voice Charlotte, one of the main characters of Am I Actually The Strongest? anime. Kate is known for voicing Yuki Souma from Fruit Basket and Pan from Kurama from Yu Yu Hakusho.

Haruto as a child (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Natalia, another character from the anime, will have the English voice of Jenney Ledel. Christopher Wehkamp, Lydia Mackay, and Kevil D. Thelwell are selected as the voice actors for the characters Gold, Gizelotte, and Haruto, respectively. Thus, a lot of prominent voice actors will be heard voicing the characters of this isekai anime.

Chris George will be the ADR Director of the series, while Joes Sandoval is set to work as the ADR engineer. Moreover, Neal Malley will handle the mixing. On the other hand, Domonique French and Tyler Walker are in the scriptwriting department.

The plot of Am I Actually The Strongest?

Charlotte, Flay, and Haruto (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Sai Sumimori's action-adventure isekai light novel, Am I Actually The Strongest?, was adapted into anime and was released on July 1, 2023. Following the essence of an isekai, the anime has an intriguing storyline.

As per Kodansha USA's description, the plot of the anime reads:

"To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a 'cheat' power is one thing...but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart- or Hart to his new friends- must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!"

So far, three episodes of the anime have been released. Crunchyroll has bought the streaming rights for Am I Actually The Strongest?.

