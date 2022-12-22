Anime VA Miku Ito responds after news of her co-living with Japanese model takes the internet by storm

Last week, anime voice actor Miku Ito (Miku Nakano in Quintessential Quintuplets) became the subject of a Japanese tabloid article centered on her living situation. The article, published in Bunshun, claimed that she is semi-cohabiting with Japanese model Chihiro Okutani.

Miku Ito seemingly confirmed the news with a tweet sent out last week, where she said she’s “very sorry for disturbing you with my private matters.” She added that she will “continue to push forward as an actor and artist, so please continue to support me.”

The tweet by voice actor Miku Ito was sent out immediately after the report about her private life surfaced online. Ito’s agency, Style Cube, also released a statement on the same day regarding the publication. Essentially, Style Cube requested that fans refrain from engaging in behaviors such as stalking and prying into the personal lives of their stars.

Similarly, fans can also take this as Style Cube’s official stance on the tabloid’s article itself, which many believe was an invasion of Ito’s privacy.

Chihiro Okutani’s camp, meanwhile, has been silent about the matter. Likewise, there seems to be little information about Okutani available online. From what can be gathered, he seems to be both a model and a stage actor, having starred in various live productions. These primarily seem to consist of stage-play adaptations of manga and anime series.

Fan reaction

Miku Ito’s fans have been nothing but supportive of her relationship and her privacy during this time. Many are arguing that one’s personal life should be kept private, and not become the subject of a tabloid newspaper article. Fans are even saying that they’re happy as long as she’s happy.

A netizen mentioned that she has "every right to choose" who she wishes to be with and commented on Miku Ito’s tweet online:

"I am happy for you. As long as you are with someone you love and care about, all I wish is your happiness. You have every right to choose who you want to be with. You don’t have to bow to anyone. You can decide. It’s your choice. You get to choose"

Even those who admittedly don’t have a full grasp on the situation are responding to Ito’s tweet and are supportive of her choices and right to privacy.

