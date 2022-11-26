Masamune-kun’s Revenge R gets an official trailer, Spring 2023 premiere announced

Fans have eagerly awaited the second season of Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv’s Masamune-kun’s Revenge ever since the announcement was made on April 2, 2022. Luckily for them, the series has finally dropped the official trailer for the next installment, titled Masamune-kun’s Revenge R, which is set to be released around spring 2023. Two new voice cast members will be joining season 2 as Muriel and Franck Besson.

The trailer also revealed the opening theme song, Please, Please, by Ayaka Ohashi, who plays Aki Adagaki, one of the primary protagonists in the anime. Follow along with this article to learn more about Masamune-kun’s Revenge R.

Miku Ito and Yasuyuki Kase join the cast of Masamune-kun’s Revenge R as Muriel and Franck Besson

Miku Ito, who is known for voicing Miku Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets, will give voice to Muriel Besson, one of the new characters of Masamune-kun’s Revenge R. The character is shown as an otaku French girl who loves Japanese anime and manga.

Meanwhile, Yasuyuki Kase will voice Franck Besson, Muriel’s brother, who works in the underworld. The actor had previously voiced Falco in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Yoshitaka Minami in Code Geass.

Here’s the list of the former voice casts of Masamune-kun’s Revenge who will be reprising their roles in season 2:

Natsuki Hanae as Masamune Makabe

Ayaka Ohashi as aki Adagaki

Inori Minase as Yoshino Koiwai

Suzuko Mimori as Neko Fujinomiya

Azusa Tadokoro as Tae Futaba

Saori Hayami as Kojūrō Shuri

Yui Ogura as Kinue Hayase

Asuka Ōgame as Chinatsu Hayase

Mariya Ise as Sonoka Kaneko

Kanae Itō as Kikune Kiba

Satomi Satou as Mari Mizuno

Seven Seas Entertainment, the North American publisher that licensed the series for English release, describes the story as such:

"As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation."

It further continues:

"Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?"

Before Masamune-kun’s Revenge R premieres, it will receive an advance screening at United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo on January 7, 2023. The screening event will feature the second season's first episode, along with a talk show that will be held with three of the primary cast of the series - Natsuki Hanae, Ayaka Ohashi, and Inori Minase.

As the exact release date of Masamune-kun’s Revenge R hasn’t been revealed, fans can expect additional details, including the sequel’s release date and the ending theme song, to be disclosed at the screening event.

