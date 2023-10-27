Aniplex announces Rurouni Kenshin English dub via trailer

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, Aniplex announced and released a new trailer for the English dub of the new Rurouni Kenshin anime series, which initially premiered in the Summer of 2023. An English dub cast for the series has not yet been announced, but the trailer for the dub suggests that the new cast appears to be different from the original anime.

Interestingly, neither Aniplex of America nor Crunchyroll has revealed the cast, as the norm is that at least one party in any anime’s production and licensing team releases such information. In any case, the cast for the Rurouni Kenshin English dub anime should be announced soon, as the dub has already begun airing on Crunchyroll’s platform.

The Rurouni Kenshin English dub will start from the series’ first cour, which premiered on Thursday, July 6, and will run through the second cour, which began on October 5. The new series serves as a complete and fully canon readaptation of the original manga series rather than a continuation of the 90s television anime adaptation.

Rurouni Kenshin English dub begins streaming on Crunchyroll today - The latest updates

Expand Tweet

While the Rurouni Kenshin English dub cast has yet to be announced, the series’ central Japanese cast has been known for quite some time. Soma Saito stars as Kenshin Himura, alongside Rie Takahashi, who costars as Kaoru Kamiya. Taku Yashiro plays Sanosuke Sagara, and Makoto Koichi voices Yahiko Myojin. Yuma Uchida voices Aoshi Shinomori, Saori Onishi voices Megumi Takani, and Satoshi Hino voices Hajime Saito.

Hideyo Yamamoto directs the anime at LIDEN FILMS studios, while Terumi Nishii is responsible for designing the characters. Hideyuki Kurata is in charge of the series scripts, and Yu Takami is composing the music for the series. Artists Ayase and R-Shitei performed the first opening theme song, Hiten, as AyaseXR-Shitei. Singer-songwriter Reol performed the second ending theme song, Kissaki, which translates to “Sword Tip.”

Expand Tweet

The series received new opening and ending themes for its second cour, which began with the 13th episode on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Masaki Suda x Tokyo Sky Paradise Orchestra performed the new opening theme song, Rurou no Katashiro. KID PHENOMENON performs the new ending theme song, Sonzai Shomei, which translates to “Existence.”

The series serves as the official television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s original 28-volume manga series of the same name. The manga originally debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1984. To date, more than 72 million copies of the series in circulation worldwide. The series centers around the titular protagonist, Kenshin Himura, a deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration who now strives for a peaceful life.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.