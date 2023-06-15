Aqua and Ruby put Oshi No Ko in the same league as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Oshi No Ko characters Aqua and Ruby will be on the cover of the upcoming issue of Spur magazine, a famous fashion magazine in Japan. This makes the manga series written by Aka Akasaka the second one to appear on the cover of this magazine after Hirohiko Araki’s legendary JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series.

The appearance of these two characters on the cover of Spur magazine further emphasizes how much of a cultural phenomenon the Oshi No Ko anime has been in recent times, which is something that has showcased in a lot of different ways, such as the successful opening song, IDOL.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Oshi No Ko series.

More exposure and success for the Oshi No Ko anime

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE Beautiful "Oshi no Ko" cover for upcoming Spur magazine issue 8/2023 Beautiful "Oshi no Ko" cover for upcoming Spur magazine issue 8/2023 https://t.co/QUeB1Eed5I

Aqua and Ruby, two of the main characters of the hit anime series Oshi No Ko, are going to be on the cover of the next Spur magazine issue. This is a magazine from Japan that is centered around fashion, dressing advice, and wardrobe ideas. In recent times, it has become one of the most prominent brands in the country.

What makes it so interesting is that this is the second anime series to appear on its cover, with Hirohiko Araki’s celebrated JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series being the first one. That series made its debut on the cover of Spur magazine back in early 2022, with the sixth JoJo, Jolyne Cujoh, being the one chosen.

STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ @StickerTricker

- March 2022 Issue

- Releases On January 21, 2022



"Jolyne Cujoh appears wearing a diesel collection piece! Fashion of Fairouz Ai who plays Jolyne in the work, please pay attention to shooting." SPUR Fashion Magazine JOJO Cover- March 2022 Issue- Releases On January 21, 2022"Jolyne Cujoh appears wearing a diesel collection piece! Fashion of Fairouz Ai who plays Jolyne in the work, please pay attention to shooting." amazon.co.jp/-/en/dp/B09P18… SPUR Fashion Magazine JOJO Cover - March 2022 Issue- Releases On January 21, 2022"Jolyne Cujoh appears wearing a diesel collection piece! Fashion of Fairouz Ai who plays Jolyne in the work, please pay attention to shooting." amazon.co.jp/-/en/dp/B09P18… https://t.co/HU0QRk3Bk2

Araki is a manga author who has been a notorious fashion enthusiast over the years and a lot of his character designs are inspired by some of the brands that he likes the most.

Araki did some of his best work in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, which made him stand out among his competitors.

It has also been shown over the years that several of the iconic “JoJo poses” have been inspired by fashion, with some characters directly emulating the poses of some photo shoots. The series has also done collaborations with Gucci, highlighting the connection with the fashion industry.

The appeal of Oshi No Ko

|几丂卂几|ㄒㄚ @Shogun8562 Back to Oshi no Ko after a short break, this Opening is a banger I like it a lot



I wonder if there’ll be a second Opening at some point Back to Oshi no Ko after a short break, this Opening is a banger I like it a lot I wonder if there’ll be a second Opening at some point https://t.co/cneJJIfvJG

Oshi No Ko tells the story of a gynecologist who has worked for a famous Japanese idol, but they were eventually murdered by the latter’s stalker.

However, the gynecologist revives as one of the singer’s children while retaining his memories and now wants to find out the truth about who his father is and the identity of the person that committed the murders.

The series has been a worldwide success, with the opening song even charting in the American market. The series has seen success because of the great plot and strong animation.

