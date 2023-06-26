Attack on Titan creator reveals major twist about the ending of the series

Attack on Titan creator, Hajime Isayama disclosed some information about the ending of the series in an exclusive interview at the K Manga launch party on June 22, 2023. The event was broadcasted live through Kodansha’s official YouTube channel and celebrated the launch of the K Manga app, the official platform of Kodansha for manga lovers. The launch party included talk sessions with several manga and anime creators in addition to some exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews.

With the Attack on Titan anime about to reach its climax that will mark the end of the series, fans have already begun to divert to the manga to get ahead of the series. Those who’ve already finished the manga know about the tragic end that will be cast upon Eren and the others.

Hajime reveals that Attack on Titan could have ended after volume 2

In the interview, Hajime was asked when he had planned for the ending and he said that he had already thought of the storyline when he started the series. However, he noted that he didn't do it in great detail. He went on to add that he also had the habit of spontaneously adding parts to the storyline each month.

Hajime also revealed that the series was initially set to be completed in two volumes as he had doubts and desperation about whether the series would continue serialization. However, after gaining immense popularity and recognition, the story would continue.

Although Hajime had the ending storyline in mind while writing the series, he began to question that direction. This is no surprise as Attack on Titan would prove to be different from other conventional series’ that promises a happy ending. However, by that time, Hajime had already laid the groundwork for the original storyline he had in mind. Writing that wouldn't have been possible as it would change the show's direction toward a different ending.

Hajime Isayama is one of the most talented and unique mangakas in existence. In Attack on Titan, the story wasn't just shown through the protagonist's eyes. It presented the perspectives and insights through the minds of other characters as well. This helped readers and viewers to think about and also generate an opinion of the series in the way they see fit.

The award-winning series, Attack on Titan, began serialization in September 2009 in the Bessatsu Shounen magazine which was completed in April 2021. The anime adaptation started airing in April 2023 and will reach its highly-awaited climax this fall. Otakus around the world can check out or catch up on the series on Crunchyroll.

