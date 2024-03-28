Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager, Erwin Smith and more join new Kinnikuman anime cast

Thursday, March 28, 2024, saw the staff for the upcoming new Kinnikuman anime series begin streaming its second trailer, which revealed several new characters and cast members. While the full list of new cast members and characters is extensive, the most notable inclusions are undoubtedly the voice actors behind Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager and Erwin Smith.

The trailer also featured several new scenes not revealed in any prior promotional material, giving an exciting look at what’s to come in the new Kinnikuman anime series. While the trailer unfortunately didn’t provide a full-fledged release date, it did reconfirm the anime’s originally announced 2024 calendar year release window.

The new Kinnikuman anime serves as a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the original television anime series, which first premiered in April 1983. The original manga series which the anime franchise is based on was created by Yoshinori Nakai and Takashi Shimada, known collectively as Yudetamago. The series originally launched in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine in 1979, where it ran until its first conclusion in 1987.

As mentioned above, the two most notable inclusions to the new Kinnikuman anime’s cast from this latest announcement are that of Yuki Kaji as Warsman and Daisuke Ono as Terryman. The pair are best known for their respective prior roles in the Attack on Titan anime series as protagonist Eren Yeager and supporting character Erwin Smith. Additional newly announced cast includes:

Sumire Uesaka as Meat

Katsuyuki Konishi as Robin Mask

Tomokazu Seki as Ramenman

Jun Kasama as Brocken Jr.

Kensho Ono as Geronimo

Toshio Furukawa as Chairperson

Hiroki Yasumoto as Buffaloman

Toshiya Miyata as Black Hole

Tetsuya Kakihara as Stecasee-King

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Springman

Kisho Taniyama as Mr. Khamen

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Atlantis

Mitsuaki Kanuka as The Mountain

All of the above join lead cast member Mamoru Miyano, who stars as the titular character. Akira Kamiya also stars as both Mayumi Kinniku and Prince Kamehame. Kamiya was the original voice of Kinnikuman in previous anime adaptations. Akira Sato is directing the anime at Production I.G, with Makoto Fukami in charge of the series scripts. Hirotaka Marufuji is designing the characters, while Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music.

As mentioned above, the original manga series first concluded in 1987 and has since inspired various television anime series and films. The series then resumed serialization in 2011 on a continued run from where the series had left off in 1987, which is still ongoing today. However, the series switched from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to their Shu Play News website, where it is being serialized as a completely free-to-read series.

