Demon Slayer's Doma joins Kinnikuman Perfect Origin anime cast

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin anime released a new preview video that revealed the main cast members. As per the video, Mamoru Miyano, the voice actor of Demon Slayer's Doma, will play Kinnikuman. The preview video of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin anime also revealed that Akira Kamiya (Kenshiro in Fist of the North Star) will also join the cast.

The character designs for Kinnikuman, Mayumi Kinniku, and Prince Kamehame were also revealed by the official team. This article will take a closer look at the preview video and other relevant details of the upcoming anime series ahead of its release.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin anime preview video, character design, and staff

The preview video of the Kinnikuman Perfect Origin anime began with a short interaction between Kinnikuman and Terryman just outside a fighting ring. It proceeded to introduce Mamoru Miyano as the voice actor of the protagonist. He has played characters like Doma from Demon Slayer and Light Yagami from Death Note.

Following this, the trailer introduced another character - Prince Kamehame. His physique was quite impressive and offered to train Kinnikuman, and in doing so, the latter would be reborn as a Champion.

Prince Kamehame, Kinnikuman, and Mayumi Kinnikuman's character designs (Image via Twitter/@kin29man_anime)

Prince Kamehame from the anime will be voiced by Akira Kamiya. He is a talented voice actor who played Kogoro Mouri in Case Closed: Detective Conan and Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star. The video also revealed that the same voice actor would be playing Mayumi Kinniku as well. Additionally, the preview video of the Kinnikuman Perfect Origin anime also announced that the series would be released sometime in 2024.

Main staff

Key visual for the anime series (Image via Production I.G.)

The Kinnikuman Perfect Origin anime will be directed by Akira Sato. He is a talented individual who has worked on various popular projects and also directed the anime adaptation of Aoashi. The series composition will be handled by Makoto Fukami. He assumed the same role in other popular projects like Heavenly Delusion and Blade of the Immortal.

Music for the upcoming anime series will be provided by Yasuharu Takanashi. He is a prolific composer who also provided music for titles like Naruto Shippuden and Fairy Tale.

Hirotaka Marufuji will be working on the character design for the anime series. He has worked on character design for series like Nobunaga The Fool and Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. The series will be animated by Production I.G, which has talented animators who produced shows like Haikyuu!!, Heavenly Delusion, and Psycho-Pass.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.