Ayakashi Triangle drops official trailer, reveals premiere and theme songs

Kentaro Yabuki’s rom-com fantasy manga series, Ayakashi Triangle, has been one of the most awaited anime adaptations of all time. At the Aniplex Online Fest 2022, the manga series was announced to be produced by Studio Connect, with Noriaki Akitaya being the director.

During the event, the Ayakashi Triangle panel only announced the release window for the anime in addition to the cast and staff. Today, on Aniplex’s livestream event on YouTube, the official cast of the anime gathered to share their thoughts and enthralled fans by finally announcing the release date to be January 9, 2023, with an official trailer.

Philosophy no Dance and MIMINARI to perform the opening and ending theme for Ayakashi Triangle

Ayakashi Triangle’s opening theme will be “Neppu wa Ruten suru,” by one of the popular idol groups of Japan, Philosophy no Dance. Meanwhile, MIMiNARI will perform the ending theme song “Itowanai” with Miyu Tomita and Kana Ichinose.

The trailer also revealed the broadcasting details of the anime, where the series will premiere on BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV at 1.00 am JST in Japan.

As announced previously, Shoya Chiba, who is known for voicing Kiyotaka Ayanokouji in Classroom of the Elite, Shinei Nouzen in 86, and Kotaro Azumi in Tsuki ga Kirei, will play Matsuri Kazamaki.

Miyu Tomita, who garnered a lot of praise for her roles such as Miko Iino in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Ebisu in Dorohedero, and Riko in Made in Abyss, will voice Matsuri Kazamaki.

Kana Ichinose, who played Maki Shijo in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Sayu Ogiwara in Higehiro, and Yuzuriha Ogawa in Dr. Stone, will voice Suzu Kanade. Tesshou Genda, the voice behind Kurama in Naruto, Togura in Yuu Yuu Hakusho, and Hedoro in Gintama, will take on the role of Shirogane.

Here’s how Seven Seas Entertainment, the English publisher of the manga series, describes the story:

"Teenager Kazamaki Matsuri has long been part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, tasked with fighting malicious ayakashi spirits who threaten Japan–especially those after his childhood friend, the spirit medium Kanade Suzu."

It continues:

"As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back."

Kentaro Yabuki’s Ayakashi Triangle was published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Shueisha’s Shonen Manga on June 15, 2020. As of November 4, 2022, eleven volumes of the manga series have been released.

