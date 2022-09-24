Ayakashi Triangle key visual, trailer, release month, and main cast revealed at Aniplex Fest

The much-anticipated fantasy romcom manga series, Ayakashi Triangle, is receiving an anime adaptation. Ayakashi Triangle will be released sometime in January 2023, and Studio Connect will produce it. This announcement was made at the Aniplex Fest, and the event also showcased a trailer, key visual and revealed the main cast and staff responsible for the anime adaptation.

The voice actors, slated to essay two of the protagonists, were called on stage during the live event. They had a casual conversation about the characters they would go on to portray.

Let’s take a look at the trailer, key visuals, and the main cast and staff that will be responsible for the anime adaptation.

Ayakashi Triangle: Main Cast and Staff

Cast

The main character, Kazamaki Matsuri (male), will be voiced by Shoya Chiba. He is a talented voice actor who has played popular roles such as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji from Classroom of the Elite, Yu from Fire Force, Makio Tanihara from Horimiya, and Tahomaru from Dororo.

Suzu Kanade will be played by Kana Ichinose. She has lent her voice to characters like Yuzuriha from Dr. Stone, Ichigo from DARLING in the FRANXX, Maki Shijo from Kaguya Sama: Love Is War - Ultra Romantic, Yuri Sawamura from Mewkledreamy, and Sasaki from Weathering With You (movie.)

Shirogane, a powerful ayakashi, will be voiced by Tessyo Genda. He has essayed characters like Baguda from Greed and Kurt Von Rudersdorf from Issekai Quartet.

Kazamaki Matsuri (female) will be voiced by Miyu Tomita. She has lent her voice to characters like Miko Iino from Kaguya Sama: Love Is War, Shuri from Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear, Riko from Made In Abyss, Tina from Overlord, and Crimvael from Interspecies Reviewers.

Staff

Noriaki Akitaya will direct the anime adaptation at Studio Connect. He has helmed numerous anime series, such as Active Raid, Bakuman, and Battle Girl High School.

Shogo Yasukawa has been roped in for the series composition. He has been involved with other anime titles such as the Food Wars series, Alderamin on the Sky, Hyperdimension Neptunia, and Planetarian Snow Globe.

Music composition for Ayakashi Triangle will be done by Rei Ishizuka, who was responsible for one of the theme song performances in Attack on Titan.

Hideki Furukawa will be responsible for the character design of the anime adaptation. He has worked on other anime series such as Battle Girl High School, Persona 4, and He Is My Master.

Kei Umabiki will serve as the assistant director of the anime series.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ayakashi Triangle as 2022 progresses.

