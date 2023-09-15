BanG Dream! Ave Mujica sequel series announced via PV

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica, the sequel to the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! that premiered earlier this year, was announced via a promotional video recently. BanG Dream! is a major franchise in Japan that has created multiple media products, with them having a major focus in the anime industry in recent years. Now, they seem poised to do some more content in that area.

The promotional video of the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica also seems to suggest that the franchise is going to continue the same formula, sticking to all-girls music bands and their adventures in this industry.

This is a type of story that has worked very well for the entire BanG Dream! franchise, creating anime, manga, live concerts, albums, and a lot more.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica is not just an anime but also a musical experience

The promotion video of the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime is short, although it shows the characters that are going to be the main focus of this spinoff.

The Ave Mujica is a music group that has featured in the original BanG Dream! series, featuring Misumi Uika (Doloris) on guitar and vocals, Wakaba Mutsumi (Mortis) on guitar, Yahata Umiri (Timoris) on bass, Yuutenji Nyamu (Amoris) on drums, and Togawa Sakiko (Oblivionis) on keyboard.

The entire franchise is centered around an all-girls band and how they navigate the music business as a group of teenagers.

The BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! came out in June and had a total of 13 episodes, with the series ending on Thursday, September 13. That anime series also featured the likes of Hina Yomiya as Tomori Takamatsu, Rin Tateishi as Anon Chihaya, Hina Aoki as Rāna Kaname, Mika Kohinata as Soyo Nagasaki, and Koko Hayashi as Taki Shina.

The appeal of the franchise

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica focuses on all-girls bands but the people in charge have also done and created bands that perform live and record music that is connected to the series, manga, video games, and so on.

That is why the series has had so much success in recent years: because people are not only getting an anime but also a musical experience. This is shown with this upcoming anime, with some artists already revealing their roles in the series, and that adds another dimension to the project as a whole.

