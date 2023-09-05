Berserk Manga confirms Chapter 374 release date with a new color spread

Following Berserk manga's long hiatus since May 2023, the manga series has finally announced its return date. Berserk Chapter 374 is set to be released on Friday, September 22, 2023, in the upcoming Young Animal magazine issue 19/2023. The magazine is also set to include a color page for the manga.

Berserk follows the story of Guts, a boy born from a hanging corpse. From a very young age, Gambino raised him into a mercenary and sellsword. Following that, he met Griffith, the leader of the mercenary group known as Band of the Hawk. However, his encounter with him led to Guts being dragged into several unfortunate events.

Following Berserk manga's long break since May 2023, the manga is finally returning with chapter 374 on Friday, September 22, 2023, in the upcoming Young Animal magazine issue 19/2023. Additionally, the magazine is also set to a color page for the manga series.

Following the death of the manga's original creator Kentarou Miura, the manga has been overtaken by Studio Gaja which is being supervised by Kouji Mori. Since then, the manga has been going on hiatus more occasionally. While neither the studio nor the supervisor revealed why the manga was on its recent break, fans can expect the same to be revealed soon enough.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Fans were left excited by the announcement as they conveyed their delight to other fans by reacting to the same on Twitter. Fans posted gifs and memes, depicting how much they wanted the manga to return.

With the series soon set to return, fans can hope to soon learn what happens next in the series. With Kouji Mori trying to follow exactly what Kentarou Miura wanted to depict in the story, fans are excited to see his portrayal of the same.

Given the series' popularity, fans started calling it "peak," suggesting that there was no other form of fiction that was superior to it. With that, they were glad that the "peak" series was returning.

That said, fans were hoping that the manga would not go on a hiatus anytime soon following its return. However, for now, fans have no way to know that for certain. Hence, they will have to wait until the manga gets released in September 2023.

Lastly, fans praised Studio Gaja for their work. Despite the fact that the original author had passed away, the studio was working hard to release the manga chapters the way Kentarou Miura might have wanted. Additionally, they were going the extra mile by creating and releasing color pages to promote the manga.

