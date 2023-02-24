Black Clover gets a solo Ichika volume cover

The cover for volume 34 of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga series was leaked today, featuring Hino Country resident Yami Ichika. Chapter 337 of the series will serve as the opening chapter of the 34th compilation book and the start of the immensely popular Hino Country subarc.

Intriguingly, Ichika beat out Hino Country shogun Ryudo Ryuya for the spot on the cover, marking her first appearance on a Black Clover volume cover. This is most likely due to the emphasis placed on Ichika and Asta’s relationship early on in the subarc, with later volume covers likely to include Ryuya and the other Ryuzen Seven members.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Black Clover volume 34 cover news, and more.

Black Clover volume 34 cover featuring Ichika an unexpected but not particularly shocking decision

With the Hino Country subarc having proven to be one of the most popular stretches in the series’ publication history, the volume 34 cover was highly anticipated by Black Clover fans. The cover was first leaked as a low-quality picture of its appearance in an upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump publication.

Since leaking, it has been redrawn and stylized in various different ways by different fan artists for the series. Twitter user @shiuryy (Shiury) is one such fan-artist, having shared their rendition of the cover on their Twitter page. Major differences include a stylization of the font used for the series’ title and the number of volumes on the front cover.

Fans are generally pleased with the choice of Yami Ichika for the cover, especially considering the important role she plays in the Hino Country subarc. This importance first manifests via her role in Asta’s training and growth, serving as a reality check for him at several points in the subarc.

Eventually, however, this evolves into her serving as a connection to Captain Yami Sukehiro’s departure from Hino Country due to the Yami clan massacre. This has become a major plot point in the latter half of the subarc’s currently published issues, which number 15 altogether with a 16th imminently arriving as of this article’s writing.

The Black Clover manga series follows protagonist Asta, who was left in an orphanage as a baby alongside best friend and adoptive brother Yuno. When they were younger, the two were extremely close, and an incident in which Asta took a severe beating for Yuno's sake inspired them to devote their lives to protecting each other, their orphanage, and the Clover Kingdom.

Thus began their rivalrous race to the title of Wizard King, leader and defender of the Clover Kingdom. However, Asta is unable to use magic whatsoever, and Yuno is often said to be extremely gifted by magic. Nevertheless, Asta isn’t the type to ever give up, turning this and a certain ability he unlocks along the way into the “magic” which will propel him to the top.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes