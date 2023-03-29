Black Clover manga to go on a hiatus following chapter 356

The Black Clover manga series will take an unexpected break after the official release of the highly anticipated chapter 356, the latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter stated.

The spoilers for Black Clover chapter 356, which were released on Wednesday, March 29, have left fans in shock, as they worry that the story will conclude on a cliffhanger. The spoilers have caused a lot of excitement among fans looking forward to the epic showdown between Yuno and Lucius Zogratis.

The battle between Yuno and Lucius has been building in intensity, with fans becoming increasingly invested in the story. Chapter 356 promises to be thrilling as Yuno prepares to face off against his powerful opponent, Lucius, in a high-stakes battle.

The anticipation for the official release of the chapter has only grown with the recent release of spoilers, making the news of the upcoming break even more disappointing for dedicated fans.

Black Clover manga is going on a break, according to the raw scans of chapter 356

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Black Clover will be on break next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #19. Series will resume in Issue #20 as scheduled. Black Clover will be on break next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #19. Series will resume in Issue #20 as scheduled.

Based on the latest spoilers for Black Clover chapter 356, the manga will take a break following the chapter's official publication. The news has left many fans disheartened, as the next chapter is expected to show Yuno unveiling a new form and preparing to attack Lucius. It is clear that another intense battle is on the horizon, making the upcoming break all the more frustrating for readers.

The next chapter of the Black Clover manga is anticipated to be a major hit, with the confrontation between Yuno and Lucius taking center stage. Fans are especially excited about Yuno's new form, which has been teased in recent spoilers.

As Yuno faces off against Lucius, the stakes have never been higher, and the outcome of this battle will undoubtedly significantly impact the story moving forward.

Zeus @Promithean11



#BCSpoilers I’m calling it now, the big cliffhanger before the break will be Yuno’s new transformation I’m calling it now, the big cliffhanger before the break will be Yuno’s new transformation #BCSpoilers

Despite the disappointment of the upcoming break, the excitement surrounding the Black Clover manga remains at an all-time high. The community has been buzzing with theories and discussions about the upcoming chapter, and the recent spoilers have only fueled this enthusiasm.

Social media platforms have been filled with fan reactions, with many expressing their eagerness to see Yuno's new form and the ensuing battle with Lucius. Once the break is over and the series resumes, fans can expect the Black Clover manga to pick up where it left off, diving deeper into the conflict between Yuno and Lucius and revealing the implications of Yuno's new form.

Black Clover Spoilers 2023 #BCSpoilers @BhartiyaOtakuHu



Yuno: "My rival is not you!"



Yuno attacks Lucius with Spirit of Zephyr. Chapter ends.



NEXT WEEK BREAK. #BCSpoilers Lucius: "It really is magic [Yuno's] that was born to oppose me... I hate you. You are my rival."Yuno: "My rival is not you!"Yuno attacks Lucius with Spirit of Zephyr. Chapter ends.NEXT WEEK BREAK. #BCSpoilers Lucius: "It really is magic [Yuno's] that was born to oppose me... I hate you. You are my rival."Yuno: "My rival is not you!"Yuno attacks Lucius with Spirit of Zephyr. Chapter ends. NEXT WEEK BREAK. https://t.co/HRJIqt5ccQ

The outcome of this battle will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for the story, and readers are eager to see how these developments will affect the characters and the world of Black Clover. Thus, the spoilers have undoubtedly made fans eagerly await the official release of chapter 356.

Poll : 0 votes