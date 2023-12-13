Black Clover Winter GIGA cover leaked ahead of chapter 369 spoilers

On Wednesday, December 13, nearly a week before the release of Jump GIGA 2024 Winter magazine in Japan, the preview for the upcoming magazine cover featuring Black Clover's Asta was leaked. The manga chapter will officially be released worldwide on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Black Clover, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, is a Japanese shounen manga series. It was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shounen Jump between February 2015 and August 2023. Following that, the manga revealed that it was switching its publication to Jump GIGA. The manga's first chapter in the new magazine is set to be released in December 2024.

Jump GIGA 2024 Winter magazine cover features Black Clover's Asta

Nearly a week before the release of the Jump GIGA 2024 Winter magazine issue in Japan, the cover preview for the same got leaked online. It had been revealed previously that Black Clover was set to be featured on the magazine's cover and receive a few color pages.

Now, with the latest leak, it has been confirmed that the series protagonist Asta is set to feature on the magazine's cover. The cover preview shows Asta with a huge grin in his latest attire. With that, he seems to be pulling out his Demon-Slasher Katana from his five-leaf grimoire.

Asta receiving Yami's katana in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Besides that, the magazine cover seemingly also features Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo and Haikyuu!!'s Hinata Shouyo. Gojo might have been featured to commemorate the character's death in the manga. Meanwhile, Hinata may have been featured to commemorate the upcoming release of Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump.

With only about a week remaining for the magazine to be released in Japan, fans can also expect to see the spoilers and leaks for chapter 369, lead color page, special poster, and stickers.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Screenshot of fans reacting to the magazine cover preview leak (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Black Clover fans were overjoyed to see their series protagonist again take over a magazine cover. Many fans expressed how they missed the series. Meanwhile, others pointed out the gravity of the fact that there had been no spoilers surrounding the series for nearly four months.

Other fans began praising manga creator Yuki Tabata's artwork as Asta looked too good in the cover preview. The artwork was able to symbolize how confident he was in his strength. Moreover, his overall look resembled that of the Black Bulls Captain Yami Sukehiro.

Meanwhile, some fans were happy to see that even Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen had made it onto the cover beside Asta. With that, fans waited for December 25 in anticipation of the next Black Clover manga chapter.