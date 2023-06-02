Bleach creator accidentally slips spoilers for his next project in recent interview

There is some exciting news for Bleach fans as Tite Kubo, the renowned creator of the beloved manga and anime series, has accidentally revealed potential spoilers for the upcoming sequel in a recent interview. With the highly anticipated return of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 in July, fans are eager to uncover any hints about what lies ahead.

Kubo's interview, although edited to omit spoilers, left fans intrigued by mentions of Ukitake and Hell's Phosphorus, which have deep ties to the manga's storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Social media explodes as Bleach creator teases spoilers for sequel in recent interview

During a recent interview for his fan club on YouTube, Kubo unintentionally hinted at something significant regarding the sequel, but the spoilers were swiftly removed from the published version of the interview. The host of the interview shared that a particular part discussing Ukitake and Hell's Phosphorus had been cut, leaving fans intrigued and wondering about the implications of these references.

Ukitake and Hell's Phosphorus retain plenty of significance for devoted manga fans. Can't Fear Your Own World, a special one-shot by Kubo that served as a continuation of the original manga, relaunched the series prior.

In this one-shot, readers were introduced to Tokinada Tsunayashiro, a new villain, and discovered his involvement in the overthrow of the soul king. Ukitake was prominently featured, and the story hinted at Hell's Phosphorus, leaving readers with unanswered questions.

The possibility arises that Kubo is blending elements from Can't Fear Your Own World and the Thousand-Year Blood War storyline together, as hinted at in the trailer. Although the details surrounding Ukitake and Hell's Phosphorus remain a mystery, this tantalizing reference suggests that the sequel will delve deeper into these unresolved plotlines.

While Kubo's interview hinted at a cliffhanger, Kubo seems determined to keep the future of Bleach under wraps for now, generating even more speculation among fans.

With Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 just around the corner, fans can expect an epic continuation filled with intense battles, character development, and the unraveling of long-awaited revelations. July 8 cannot come soon enough for fans eager to reenter the captivating world of Bleach.

What can fans expect from Bleach TYBW Part 2?

As fans eagerly await the release of Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2, the recent trailer has only intensified the excitement. The new season, titled The Separation, promises to continue the epic saga and explore the ongoing battle between the Shinigami and the Schutzstaffel.

The release date for Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 has been set for July 8, 2023. The series will be available locally for Japanese viewers, for streaming on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in select countries internationally.

Fans can look forward to an action-packed continuation of the beloved franchise, with exciting revelations and confrontations on the horizon.

