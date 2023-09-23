Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2 finale announced to be an hour-long special episode

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime has been making waves in the anime community ever since its return. Fans of Bleach around the world are eagerly anticipating the long-awaited finale of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The two-part conclusion, episodes 25 and 26, also known as Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 and 13, will air back-to-back on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11 pm JST.
What makes this finale even more special is that it will be presented as an hour-long special episode. It promises an immersive and thrilling experience for fans who have been waiting anxiously for this moment. The climax of Bleach TYBW part 2 is set to be an exhilarating showdown that viewers worldwide are eagerly anticipating.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Bleach TYBW episode 24
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 finale simultaneous release
Bleach fans around the world are in for an exciting treat as the final episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War approach. The highly anticipated conclusion, episodes 25 and 26 (also known as Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 and 13), will air on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11 pm JST.
What makes this climax truly special is that it will be presented as an hour-long special episode. As mentioned earlier, it will provide fans with an immersive experience they have been eagerly awaiting.
The highly anticipated conclusion of Bleach TYBW part 2, comprising episodes 25 and 26, is set to deliver an exhilarating climax. The episodes will premiere on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan before being made available for streaming worldwide on various platforms.
Fans in the USA can exclusively enjoy these episodes on Hulu, while viewers in select countries can access them through Disney+. Netflix will also stream the episodes in countries such as Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand India, and more. South and Southeast Asian fans can experience the epic conclusion of this series through Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel by becoming a channel member.
In the previous episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, viewers witnessed thrilling events as Yhwach and his powerful troops launched a bold attack on the Royal Palace, aiming to overthrow the Soul King.
However, they were unexpectedly ambushed by the mysterious Zero Squad members, who demonstrated their impressive powers. In the meantime, Nimaiya Oh-Etsu astounded audiences as he effortlessly defeated Yhwach's elite Royal Guards, known as the Schutzstaffel, using his unique "failed Zanpakuto."
Final thoughts
The second part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set to end with an exciting hour-long special episode, featuring an epic battle between Ichibe and Yhwach. Fans are eagerly anticipating this thrilling finale, as well as the upcoming third part that will bring the entire Bleach saga to a long-awaited and satisfying conclusion. The Bleach universe is about to reach its dramatic climax, leaving fans excited for what lies ahead.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.