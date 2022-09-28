Blue Lock anime: Release date and time for different regions, streaming details, and more

With the massively popular Haikyuu!! coming close to an end, another anime could very well step up. Popular Weekly Shonen manga Blue Lock is all set to get an anime adaptation in 2022. Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, it has been very well-received by manga fans.

Previously, Yusuke Nomura has assisted with the Attack on Titan manga as well. Tetsuaki Watanabe makes his first major directorial role with Blue Lock. Prior to this, he had been a part of the team working on Haikyuu!! and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.

Taku Kishimoto will be incharge of the series composition and the script. He has previously enjoyed success in similar roles for anime, such as Erased, Haikyuu!! and Fruits Basket.

The anime series will focus on the Blue Lock facility, which is a prison-esque training center developed by mysterious coach Ego Jinpachi.

Following an 18th position finish in the FIFA World Cup, Japanese Football Union attempt to stage a comeback, hence hiring Jinpachi, who is of the opinion that the Japanese team is missing a world class striker, someone "who is selfish and egotistical, whose sole concern is scoring goals."

Yoichi Isagi from the Blue Lock manga (Image via author Muneyuki Kaneshiro, publisher Kodansha)

The program is drawn up as a training camp for the best Japanese high-school talents. However, there is a complication. Out of the individuals who sign up, only one of them will rise to become Japan’s striker. Meanwhile, the remaining candidates will be disallowed from representing the national team ever again.

The protagonist, Yoichi Isagi, is one such high-schooler. A soccer player himself, he dreams of donning the Japanese jersey. He decides to join the program and fulfil his personal goal of becoming the best.

Blue Lock: Release date and time for different regions and streaming details

The series is set to air on October 8, 2022, in Europe, North America and Japan. The grand premiere was announced a couple of months back, along with a trailer displaying stunning visuals and the Team Z stars.

The anime will feature 24 episodes, most likely covering the entire Selection Arc.

Pacific Time - 9:30 AM (October 8th)

Central Time - 11:30 AM (October 8th)

Eastern Time - 12:30 PM (October 8th)

UK Time - 5:30 PM (October 8th)

Blue Lock will air in Japan on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation block. For other countries, the anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Streaming schedules are typically released a week before the first episode goes live.

Studio 8bit, which is the same studio that animated The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, will also be producing this anime series.

Unison Square Garden will be performing Blue Lock's opening theme. The group also recently performed Tiger & Bunny 2's opening theme. Interestingly, Unison Square Garden were the ones behind the theme for Soul Eater. Meanwhile, the voice actors for characters Gin Gagamaru and Shuugo Nakamura will present the closing theme.

