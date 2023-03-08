Blue Lock episode 22 preview hints at Bachira analyzing his adversity

8bit has finally dropped the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 22, which will be released on Sunday, March 12, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The upcoming episode, titled Voice, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available on Netflix. Fans in South-East Asia can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Itoshi displaying his playmaking skills as he created a goal using his teammates' weapons. Later, Barou surprised Rin as he unconventionally stole the ball from Isagi and equalized the score. Lastly, Itoshi scored a free-kick to take the lead, making the score 4-3.

Blue Lock episode 22 preview hints at the fourth stage match reaching its final phase

Rin Itoshi, as seen in Blue Lock episode 22 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 22, titled Voice, will see the anime resume from right where the previous episode ended as Rin Itoshi scored a free-kick right over Isagi's head. As he was overthinking what Itoshi could do, he failed to jump while being in the wall.

Thus, in the upcoming episode, Isagi may try to defeat Itoshi by developing a plan that does not lead him to fall into traps. Considering that Isagi has yet to score a goal for his team, his chances of scoring in the upcoming episode seem high. However, fans will have to wait and find out what tactics Isagi will use to defeat Rin Itoshi.

Yoichi Isagi, as seen in Blue Lock episode 22 preview (Image via 8bit)

Meanwhile, there is set to be a huge focus on Bachira as well. In the previous episode, Bachira realized how Isagi and Itoshi were the monsters he had wanted to play football with all his life. However, after learning that he does not exist in their world, Bachira is confused. He can no longer remain in Isagi and Itoshi's realm if he only wants to find someone to play football with.

Seishiro Nagi, as seen in Blue Lock episode 22 preview (Image via 8bit)

Thus, as hinted by the episode's name, Bachira might try and listen to the inner voice that he has happened to ignore during his pursuit of overwhelming talent. Considering how Bachira has barely made any impact in this fourth-stage match, there is a good chance that Isagi might not pick him if they win, which is more than enough motivation for Bachira to fare well.

Hyoma Chigiri, as seen in Blue Lock episode 22 preview (Image via 8bit)

However, the match is set to reach its final stage, meaning that Isagi's team will likely equalize before both teams' final encounter. Considering that both Isagi and Bachira are at a crossroads, they could face each other in a one-on-one battle.

